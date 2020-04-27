Second in a series
Years ago, for one hour for one day, I tried to teach five different math lessons to my five children.
I stayed on my feet the whole time, moving from child to child. As I shifted my thoughts from addition to division to fractions, I became mentally exhausted. My attempt to make our homeschool day look more like a public or private brick-and-mortar school didn’t work.
Today, some parents are struggling to help their public or private school students learn at home after COVID-19 Safer-at-Home orders closed school buildings.
As a longtime homeschooler, I believe there are several concepts from homeschooling, including afterschooling and deschooling, that can help children learn now and also help them be stronger students when they return to the classroom.
In our family, we have another perspective on the challenges of school at home because my husband, Brett Hart, is a public school special education teacher who is teaching from home during the safer-a-home order.
We have homechooled our five children for more than 20 years. Roald is in eighth grade and Elsa is a high school junior. Maren is a college freshman with an undeclared major. Brita is a philosophy graduate student/teaching assistant, and Bjorn is a university lecturer in mathematics. Except for college, the children have never attended school.
I am sharing what has worked for our family. Each homeschool family is unique, and my thoughts can not represent other homeschoolers. Likewise, unless I quote my husband, my ideas are not necessarily his ideas.
From a teacher’s perspective, my husband, Brett, says that in a classroom, teachers need to practice classroom management in order for teaching to occur. He says that in a homeschooling family, there needs to be family management for learning to occur.
In our family, academics by itself is not difficult. It is managing multiple jobs between the two of us, coordinating children’s activities, getting to appointments, fitting in volunteer work and doing shopping, cooking, cleaning and paperwork that is difficult.
When asked, Brett tells people that homeschooling is a lifestyle. How and what our children learn is a factor in all decisions we make in our family, from where we live to what jobs we hold to which activities and events we attend.
Stress in our home can affect everything in our life, including our learning. During this COVID-19 pandemic, many people are stressed. People worry about health, finances, jobs and more. From what I am hearing, many parents and caregivers are worried about how shifting public or private school education from a school building to a home will affect their children’s learning. I hope to offer some thoughts based on my experience as a homeschool parent that can lessen worry about learning at home.
As a parent with children enrolled in a home-based private educational program, I have full responsibility for the education of my children. That gives me the freedom to choose educational philosophies, methods and curriculum and adapt it when needed. That means that when a crisis hits my family, I have a front-row seat and can quickly see problems and make adjustments to how my children are learning. That does not mean things are perfect here. Like all families, we have our strengths and weaknesses.
Public and private school students learning at home during COVID-19 do not have that degree of control and flexibility. Parents have delegated responsibility for the education of their children to a public or private school and do not have control over all aspects of their children’s education. Although school teachers and administrators are working overtime to try to adapt an educational model designed for learning in a school building to learning at home, teachers can not know the situation and needs of each family.
Afterschooling is a concept that means parents take a role in supplementing the education of their children who are enrolled in a public or private school. Many parents naturally take this role and simply consider it a part of their parenting. However, labeling it afterschooling can help parents see learning in a new way and can help them clarify their goals. Through afterschooling, parents can nurture curiosity and lay the foundations for lifelong learning. Afterschooling can be used to bring a child up to grade level on academic skills or be a way to let children learn above their grade level. It can be used to reinforce family values and expose children to new viewpoints and ideas. Afterschooling can include clubs, lessons, reading, hobbies, fieldtrips and travel and is limited only by the imaginations of the parent and child.
In this Safer-at-Home time, teachers cannot possibly know the unique needs of each family. Although parents of public and private school children have delegated responsibility for their children’s education to the school, they have not delegated their rights and responsibilities as parents. It is perfectly reasonable for parents to ask the teacher for accommodations based on the needs of their children. From everything I have read, school districts are trying to make school at home work, but they cannot read people’s minds. In the big picture and in the long run, if public schools are not responsive to the needs of citizens, elected representatives at the local, state and national level have the power to do something about that. If private schools are not responsive, parents have the option of choosing a different school or method of education for the child.
Deschooling is another concept from the homeschooling community that might help some families at this time.
Deschooling is an intentional adjustment process that happens when a child leaves a school environment and comes home to learn. It is a time to shift thinking and consider the creative and flexible ways learning can happen outside of the classroom. It is a time to figure out a child’s learning style and interests. It is a time to figure out what educational methods and materials work at home. It is a time to give the child some space.
For public and private school students learning at home, deschooling can be applied to this situation by asking what changes need to be made to allow the children to succeed at home. Would it work better to have the children do their schoolwork in the evenings or on weekends? How about doing a week’s worth of history assignments at one time? What about letting students work at their own pace? How about letting the children decide what they want to learn and then telling the teacher about it?
It takes trust to let go of a familiar way of doing school to try something new. It takes trust in both our children and in ourselves.
Homeschoolers have had time to develop that trust in their own unique learning lifestyle. Unfortunately, students and families who were put in this school-at-home situation without making a choice do not have that time. Studies show that homeschooling works, and I believe that much of what works for homeschoolers can help students who are learning at home due to Safer at Home orders.
Here are some tips from my family’s homeschooling experience:
• I wanted my five children to love to read and to love to learn. Once those goals were accomplished, academics came naturally.
Looking back, the most significant thing I did to help my children learn in elementary school was to read to them every day. Reading to my children is also what I miss most now that my children are older. Try the Caldecott Medal winners for young children and Newbery Medal winners for older elementary students. Children also enjoy nonfiction.
Libraries are my family’s number-one resource. Most county libraries are starting curbside pickup for materials. Check your library’s webpage for resources that are available even while library buildings are closed. These free resources include audiobooks, ebooks, databases, magazines, movies, music, Gale Courses, story times and more. For more ideas, go to the Bridges Library System’s Safer at Home resource page at https://bridgeslibrarysystem.org/stuck-at-home-resources/
• Play board games. Games develop skills in reading, math, strategic thinking and cooperation. Skip the educational games unless your children voluntarily choose them over traditional games. My children invented many of their own board games and gave them as gifts.
• Do community service projects together. For example, sew masks or donate to a food pantry.
• Children are learning all of the time. Often all they need is an adult to help them find materials or resources. Try to say yes to their ideas, even if the project is inconvenient or messy.
• Use real-world opportunities. Families can share their COVID-19 experiences for the Hoard Historical Museum’s project to preserve images and thoughts about the pandemic. Visit https://hoardmuseum.org/2020-covid-19-pandemic/
• Keep it simple. Pencil and paper are the best manipulatives. Don’t spend an hour making a learning tool for a concept that your child can grasp in five minutes. Use children’s books to explain difficult concepts to older children. Our favorite publishers for children’s nonfiction are Usborne and DK (formerly Dorling Kindersley).
• Don’t compare yourself to your friends or neighbors. Your family is unique and has its own needs.
• Don’t compare yourself to homeschoolers. Homeschoolers are able to customize their educational plans for each child. In addition, homeschoolers have houses stocked with books, art supplies, microscopes, maps, games and timelines. While homeschool children miss their friends, their extended family and their activities as much as school children do, most homeschool children are not experiencing as much change in their environment and their routine as are children who attend school.
• There are many wonderful ideas and free resources circulating on the internet. They might be fun, but they are not necessary. Don’t let these things make you feel as if your child is missing something. This Safer-at-Home time might be your child’s best opportunity for free time to develop creativity and a love for learning. Don’t fill the time with busy work.
• Think outside the box. Schools design instruction to fit inside a classroom. You have some leeway to adjust learning to fit your home. Homeschooling looks different for every family. My children like to have large uninterrupted blocks of time to work and play. They prefer books to the computer, and usually finish several books per week. They would rather study fewer subjects at a time in-depth than more subjects in small doses. Learning in our home continues on weekends and through the summer. As much as possible, we do real-world and hands-on learning. Workbooks and textbooks are used only if the information can’t be learned a different way.
• Give children opportunities to be active. Have them decide how much sitting is too much sitting. Take your family for a walk around the block if you are having a bad day and want to push the reset button. Play outside together as a family.
• Learn from nature. Take a hike. Plant a garden. You do not have to create your own projects and experiments when real-world ones exist. Check out pollinator projects at www.greatsunflower.org. For bird projects, go to https://www.birds.cornell.edu/home/get-involved/.
• We keep screentime in our house to a minimum because we want the children to find other things to do. I have never heard any of my children say, “I’m bored.” Children who have been in school might need time to adjust to less screentime and more free time. It is helpful if parents provide a variety of materials and ideas for the children to explore. To learn more about fostering independent learning, study Maria Montessori’s ideas for “preparing the environment.”
• Some students can manage their own learning. My primary involvement in my children’s high school work has been to help them decide what they need to learn to go to college, and to get materials for them.
• Deal with any behavior or relationship issues that interfere with learning or with the functioning of your household. This will make it easier for the children to learn and make it more pleasant to live in close quarters.
• If you are working from home, do what you need to do, even if it is unconventional. I worked part time from home as an editor/writer for 14 years. We had an outdoor play structure and a children’s picnic table in the house. I kept a play table near my desk and rotated toys. I learned to type with one hand with a baby on my lap. With older children, be clear how you expect them to behave while you are working. If possible, spread out your work with breaks in between to do school work with the children, to prepare meals and to take the children outside. You might have to either work on weekends or help children with schoolwork on weekends. Ask teachers to accommodate your schedule.
• You have probably noticed that when children are home all day, there are more meals to be cooked, more dishes to be washed and more clutter to be put away. You can delegate chores to children so that you have time to do the tasks that only you can do. Our children do almost all of the must-do daily chores, which for us is laundry, cooking, kitchen cleanup, picking up each room, and animal chores. They help with other chores, as well. It takes time to teach children to do chores, but it pays big dividends. Even with all the help, our house does not look the way we would want it to look if we lived in an ideal world.
• Children who are enrolled in public or private school are not homeschoolers just because they are learning at home due to the Safer-at-Home order. Parents who plan to file PI-1206 to begin a home-based private educational program (homeschooling) should learn about Wisconsin’s homeschooling law in order to know what is and is not required.
Linda Ager, of Jefferson, is the leader of the Jefferson County Homeschool Hub.
