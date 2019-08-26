A 45-year-old Fort Atkinson man was charged Friday with first-degree reckless homicide — as a party to a crime — for the overdose death of his 21-year-old nephew.

The charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 60 years.

Kenneth M. Strese was charged for giving his nephew, Cameron J. Strese, the heroin that ended up killing him, according to the criminal complaint.

Shortly before noon on Nov. 13, 2016, Fort Atkinson Police officers were called to a home in the 500 block of Maple Street because of an unresponsive 21-year-old man.

When police arrived, they went down to a basement bedroom where they saw Cameron Strese — a 2011 Fort Atkinson High School graduate — on his back in bed foaming at the mouth, covered in vomit and not breathing.

After Cameron’s death was confirmed by the medical examiner at 12:28 p.m., officers began to search the room. In the search, police found drug paraphernalia and drugs — including LSD and multiple forms of cannabis.

An autopsy performed by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office showed Cameron’s lungs were congested and there was a frothy fluid coming out of his mouth, which is consistent with a drug overdose, but toxicology results were needed to confirm.

Dr. Wieslawa Tlomak, who conducted the autopsy, told police she believed heroin was the cause of Cameron’s death, the complaint states.

Tests also found THC and LSD in his blood but, according to the complaint, that “did not change the finding that heroin was a substantial factor in Cameron’s death.”

The police then spent the next two and a half years trying to piece together what Cameron did in the hours leading up to his death and where he got the heroin. The day after Cameron’s death, the police were given conflicting stories by residents of the home.

These stories placed Cameron at different locations at different times and with different people.

The girlfriend of Cameron’s father, Kim Corcoran, told police she did not see Cameron drink or do any drugs the night before he died, but Cameron’s father Willard said he had some beers, according to the complaint.

Corcoran also told police she did not see any of Cameron’s friends come to the house that evening, but a teen-aged family member said two people were playing video games with Cameron. Two weeks later, this was confirmed by one of the people who also admitted to smoking cannabis with Cameron that day.

Willard told police most of the family had gone to the Fort Atkinson holiday parade the day before Cameron died and that Cameron returned about half an hour after everyone else.

The family played Yahtzee, and Willard said Cameron had a few beers and was “acting goofy” before going to bed around 9 p.m.

Almost a year after Cameron’s death, the police interviewed Willard again Oct. 9, 2017. Willard said he thought Cameron had been on Xanax during the Yahtzee game and that Cameron “appeared to be more than just high or drunk.”

Willard said Cameron had to think about everything, his responses didn’t make sense, he appeared sleepy and had to be reminded when it was his turn, according to the complaint.

Several months later, on Feb. 27, 2018, Willard told police he didn’t remove anything from Cameron’s room after finding him dead. Willard also said his brother Kenneth had called and asked what was found, and if they knew what had happened, according to the complaint.

After talking to police for awhile, the complaint states, Willard said when he was cleaning Cameron’s room he found drugs and that Kenneth said it could be heroin.

This is the first time in the criminal complaint Kenneth is connected to heroin.

The complaint states Kenneth skipped two scheduled meetings with police and eventually was interviewed Dec. 14, 2017 after detectives stopped him on the street.

During this interview, Kenneth told police he was a heavy heroin user but never had used the drug with Cameron, according to the complaint. Kenneth said Cameron one time gave him the street drug MDMA — often called Molly.

That was not the only drug Kenneth said Cameron had given him, according to the complaint. Kenneth was asked by the police if he ever used heroin with Cameron and said, “I can tell you he gave me it before.”

Kenneth also told detectives that the pair had once gone to Madison together to buy drugs and that trip ended with Cameron being treated with nasal Narcan, according to the complaint.

In June of 2018, detectives made two big breaks in the case.

On June 4 and 14, Police spoke to an individual who “wanted to remain anonymous,” according to the complaint. This individual told police they are “really good friends” with the person who gave Cameron the heroin.

The anonymous individual said Strese told them he was the source of Cameron’s heroin and that Willard Strese had removed a bag of heroin from Cameron’s nightstand before his room was searched by police, according to the complaint.

That same month, police gained access to Cameron’s phone which showed texts with “Uncle Ken” about using cannabis and heroin, the complaint states.

Kenneth Strese was arrested Aug. 21 and made a statement to police, according to the complaint. In the statement, Kenneth said he didn’t sell the heroin to Cameron but it was purchased at Kenneth’s house.

Kenneth also admitted to using the same heroin Cameron had bought, the complaint states.

Cameron snorted the heroin and left Kenneth’s house on a skateboard, according to the complaint. At 7:11 p.m. the night Cameron died he texted Kenneth: “You think I’ll be good to take another .05,” according to the complaint.

Seventeen hours after the text, Cameron was pronounced dead.

Kenneth is scheduled to appear in Jefferson County Circuit Court for a preliminary hearing Sept. 6 at 8:30 a.m.