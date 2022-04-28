Mike McGowan came to Jefferson High School Monday as part of the School District of Jefferson's "Hope Week" kindness and anti-suicide campaign. McGowan addressed Jefferson Middle School and Jefferson High School students in two different developmentally appropriate presentations, sharing a message of self-care and resiliency. Pictured here, Jefferson Middle School students hold up glowsticks to represent how they can share their light with others.
Mike McGowan came to Jefferson High School Monday as part of the School District of Jefferson's "Hope Week" kindness and anti-suicide campaign. McGowan addressed Jefferson Middle School and Jefferson High School students in two different developmentally appropriate presentations, sharing a message of self-care and resiliency. Pictured here, glowsticks held up by Jefferson Middle Schools in the dark illustrate the concept visually.
Mike McGowan came to Jefferson High School Monday as part of the School District of Jefferson's "Hope Week" kindness and anti-suicide campaign. McGowan addressed Jefferson Middle School and Jefferson High School students in two different developmentally appropriate presentations, sharing a message of self-care and resiliency.
Mike McGowan came to Jefferson High School Monday as part of the School District of Jefferson's "Hope Week" kindness and anti-suicide campaign. McGowan addressed Jefferson Middle School and Jefferson High School students in two different developmentally appropriate presentations, sharing a message of self-care and resiliency. Pictured here, Jefferson Middle School students hold up glowsticks to represent how they can share their light with others.
Mike McGowan came to Jefferson High School Monday as part of the School District of Jefferson's "Hope Week" kindness and anti-suicide campaign. McGowan addressed Jefferson Middle School and Jefferson High School students in two different developmentally appropriate presentations, sharing a message of self-care and resiliency. Pictured here, glowsticks held up by Jefferson Middle Schools in the dark illustrate the concept visually.
Mike McGowan came to Jefferson High School Monday as part of the School District of Jefferson's "Hope Week" kindness and anti-suicide campaign. McGowan addressed Jefferson Middle School and Jefferson High School students in two different developmentally appropriate presentations, sharing a message of self-care and resiliency.
Editor's note: This is part of a periodic series about mental health and suicide awareness efforts underway in the Jefferson County area. Previous features in this series have highlighted the Hope Week initiative as a whole, the Jefferson County Zero Suicide Coalition, and the Jefferson County mental health crisis line and services available through the Jefferson County Human Services Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.