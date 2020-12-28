Rebecca Houseman-LeMire has been named as Fort Atkinson’s new city manager.
The decision was announced Monday after a 10 a.m. closed session meeting was conducted. A press release subsequently was issued by Fort Atkinson City Council President Mason Becker.
Houseman-LeMire will assume her duties Feb. 22. Until then, Interim City Manager Dave Berner will continue in his role. Berner is an associate with Public Administration Associates (PAA), the company that conducted the search to fill the city manager position.
Houseman-LeMire’s compensation package will include an annual salary of $103,000, with a benefits package consistent with terms described within the personnel policies for the city’s management team, Berner said. Benefits will be adjusted by the annual cost of living increase that is received by all the city’s non-represented employees.
The benefits include health, dental and life insurance. In the event that Houseman-LeMire would be terminated without cause, she would receive a six-month salary and benefits severance package.
The council also agreed to provide 18 days of vacation and has credited her with five sick days. In the event that she would need to be quarantined due to COVID-19, she would be advanced additional days, Berner continued.
Should Houseman-LeMire choose to terminate her employment with the city, she would not receive the severance package, he said.
The employment agreement is “at will” and is arranged that way because she is a city manager. The city adopted the city manager statutory plan in 1931 and there is no mayor, so the city manager serves at the will of the council, Berner indicated.
Also included within the compensation agreement is $200 a month for the city manager’s use of her personal vehicle and cell phone while performing her professional duties. That was the same as what was given to the former city manager, Berner said.
The council also has agreed to pay professional fees with three institutions including: the Wisconsin City and County Managers Association, the International City Managers Association, and the League of Wisconsin Municipalities.
The new manager will undergo a performance review in six months, after which performance reviews will be scheduled annually.
Further, Berner said, the new city manager has expressed an interest in relocating to the community, and will be required to move to Fort Atkinson no later than March 1, 2022. The city has made an allowance of $5,000 to cover moving expenses.
According to the release, “The city council was impressed with Ms. Houseman-LeMire’s broad-based municipal management skill set in organization, oral and written communication; effectiveness in the village of Darien, particularly in forging positive intergovernmental relations for collaborative municipal services shared with three municipalities in the area; progressive management experience, and her commitment to public service.”
Houseman-LeMire emerged as one of four finalists after a search begun in September, and was among three finalists who remained in the running after Whitewater City Manager Cameron Clapper chose to withdraw from consideration on Dec. 19.
Other finalists included Richard Downey, Kronenwetter village administrator, and Brian Wilson, Belleville village administrator.
Finalists were selected from a pool of 25 applicants from across the United States and two international candidates, from which 12 were selected who were believed by PAA to be “particularly strong,” Becker said previously.
Eight semifinalists were selected, but one received a job offer from a current employer and withdrew from the running. The four finalists were selected, he said, “because they all show strong executive skills and are currently serving in areas that have commonalities with Fort Atkinson.”
