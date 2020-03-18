JEFFERSON — With the Furry Friends Kids Camp coming up on Aug. 10-14, the Humane Society of Jefferson County has been hard at work planning activities for campers. Now that schools and public places are closing due to the coronavirus, shelter staffers are sharing some of these activities to give families something fun, yet educational, to do at home to bust the boredom.
The following activities use things people already have around the house and will help keep your child engaged in learning:
• Dog-gone treats: Make some yummy snacks for the family, including your dog.
All you need are one cup oatmeal, ¼-cup peanut butter (substitute Wowbutter for peanut butter if a family member has allergies) and small chunks of apples. Note: Use peanut butter that does not contain Xylitol, which is toxic to dogs. Mix all ingredients together and you have the perfect treat for your family and your pup.
• Cute critters: Use your art skills to turn all those toilet paper rolls into cute animals.
All you need are toilet paper rolls, construction paper, googly eyes, glue, and markers. For ideas, search toilet paper animals at https://www.pinterest.com.
• Toilet paper binoculars: Tape or staple toilet paper rolls together, add a string to each end, and voila ... you have binoculars to hunt the Outback!
All you need are two toilet paper rolls per child, string, and anything to decorate with like construction paper, glue, pop balls, markers, stickers, etc. Go to https://www.pinterest.com and search toilet paper binoculars for ideas.
• Outback hunt: Turn your backyard into an outback hunt by using those binoculars to see how animals use camouflage.
All you need are the binoculars you made and your backyard.
• How germs spread: Turn your kitchen into a science lab to teach about different germs and how they spread.
All you need are glitter or pepper, water and soap. Add glitter or pepper (use a lot!) to a bowl of water. Have your child put one finger in the water and see what happens. Now explain that when you cough in your hand and then share a toy or touch anything, those germs spread. Have your child wash his or her hand with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds and see how washing hands will help to not spread germs.
• Float your boat: Use items around the house and math, scientific thinking and writing skills to see who will win a boat float challenge.
All you need are items to make a boat like Play-Doh, tin foil, wax paper, etc. You’ll also need marbles or coins like pennies and dimes. Have your child use his or her imagination to make a boat that can hold the coins, marbles, or other items. Will the boat sink or float? Give your child opportunities to recreate the boat if it didn’t float the first time. If you have more than one child, have them work as a team.
For more great ideas and activities, check out the Furry Friends Kids Camp this summer. This fun-filled day camp for kids ages 5-12 offers humane education, special presentations, games, music, and lots of animals!
Register your child now at https://hsjc-wis.com/event/2020-furry-friends-kids-camp/.
