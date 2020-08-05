JEFFERSON — Having pushed through a spring of virtual learning and canceled events, followed by an online commencement and coronavirus pandemic summer, members of Jefferson High School’s Class of 2020 finally will be able to have the in-person graduation to which they were looking forward.
The live ceremony will take place Friday night, with a Saturday rain date in case of inclement weather, on the Jefferson High School football field.
The in-person ceremony checks a lot of the boxes students and their families have wished for: graduates present and in their gowns, a guest speaker, family members around them, diplomas ...
But still, it won’t look anything like the celebrations of the past, with strict rules in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
For one, all of the graduates in the stands will be required to wear face coverings, while families will be assigned seating around the field, with strict social distancing laid out ahead of time.
Graduates are limited to only four guest tickets available per graduate.
And no, although it is on a wide-open football field, members of the community cannot gather to watch.
Serving as guest speaker for the event will be 2020 retiree Joan Fitzgerald, a math teacher who taught with the district for the past 33 1/2 years.
Steve Dinkel, high school principal, will give the welcome address, followed by a student welcome by 2020 Valedictorian Anna Kallsen, the top-ranked student in the class in terms of academics.
Fitzgerald then will step up to share a “Top 10 list,” ala David Letterman, of songs that have been inspirational throughout her life and how those songs resonate at this moment, as she, other retirees and all of the members of Class of 2020, leave Jefferson High School during the weirdest year in living memory.
Another 2020 retiree, former Jefferson High School choir director Kathy Tuinstra-Schereck, will have the honor of recognizing the Class of 2020.
Donna Bente, president of the School District of Jefferson Board of Education, will present the diplomas.
Last on the program will be the processional, with students and their families exiting the field directly after each diploma is presented.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.