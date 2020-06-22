Visitors to Haumerson’s Pond and the Bark River Nature Park now have a new way to enjoy the Great Outdoors while exercising the body and nourishing the mind.
Sponsored by Fort Healthy, with support from the United Way of Jefferson and North Walworth Counties and the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation, a new series of signs have just been erected at the Fort Atkinson pond and all along the nature park trails, teaching about the wildlife and ecosystem in the area and encouraging people of all ages to get out into nature and be well.
Vicki Wright, a member of the Fort Healthy group, said the idea came out of the United Way and was based on its “Born Learning” project.
Kitty Welch brought the idea to organization as one way to carry out Fort Healthy’s goal of promoting wellness throughout the community.
Fort Healthy took the “Born Learning” project and transformed it to be more region-specific, highlighting Fort Atkinson’s unique beauty and natural resources.
“Born Learning” is a public engagement campaign that helps parents, grandparents and caregivers explore ways to turn everyday moments into fun learning opportunities by getting out into nature and interacting with the environment.
The Haumerson’s Pond signage project has been in the works for some time.
In the fall of 2017, Fort Healthy met to walk in another of the area’s natural treasures, Dorothy Carnes County Park west of Fort Atkinson.
Nicole Liebman, a member of both Fort Healthy and the Friends of Haumerson’s Pond, fostered a connection between the two groups.
Fort Healthy settled on Haumerson’s Pond and the Bark River Nature Park trails as the perfect spot for its new initiative because of its central location and the fact that it is within walking distance of much of the community, while still offering a wealth of wildlife and a beautiful natural vista.
Fort Healthy then formed a subcommittee to explore creating signage along the Bark River trails. Initial members of this group included Welch, Alicia Norris, Hawthorne McKracken, and Kristin Wallace.
The subcommittee worked on the concept and design for the signs, while Welch spent many hours researching the history of the area through the Wisconsin Historical Society so that this aspect of the community could be reflected in the sign project, as well.
The installation involves 10 signs, with the signage itself in metal but mounted on and trimmed with wood to fit with the natural environment. As to the color scheme, green and brown dominate, also blending in with the natural area.
The signs, spread throughout the entire trail system near Haumerson’s Pond, purposely have been erected at a height at which an elementary-schooler could read them easily.
To be more inclusive, the information on the signs is in both Spanish and English.
“There were several revisions to the signs before final approval by the group,” Wright said. “We spent several months looking at different ideas.”
To provide monetary support for the project, Wright and Diann Pinchotta wrote two grants, which the project subsequently received: a $3,000 pillar grant from the United Way and a matching $3,000 grant from the community foundation.
Wright said this grants allowed the group to focus on the project itself rather than spending all of their time fundraising for the effort.
After reviewing bids for the project, the group decided to go with a local business to create and erect the signs.
Slewfoot Signs of Jefferson, operated by Jeff Haberman, was chosen to do the work, based not only on the bid from that business, but also on the demonstrated quality of its work and its reputation in the local area.
Wright noted that signs along nature trails are a common form of outdoor education, designed to guide visitors in their use of an area, and providing guests with information to further their enjoyment of and appreciation of the area.
“Our concept differed slightly, in that we wanted to more directly connect the sign project to Fort Healthy’s mission to provide and promote healthy choices for our community,” Wright said.
She noted that there are many facets to wellness, and the group sought to touch on each as part of the project: promoting physical health through walking, promoting mental health through the restorative power of nature, and promoting environmental health by inspiring curiosity and wonder and a love of the natural world.
In addition, the group wanted to raise awareness of the interconnectedness of all things.
“Our health depends on a healthy planet,” Welch said. “A love for the natural world leads to taking care of it.”
One of the signs, educating visitors about watersheds, notes that “We all live downstream.”
Welch said that the group really wanted to convey the idea that our actions affect those “downstream” and are affected by those “upstream,” not just along a river, as is obvious, but throughout our lives.
In addition, Fort Healthy sought to use the sign project to touch on local history, natural history, stewardship, mental well-being, and a “sense of place.”
“We sought out local artists, naturalists, translators, and historians to help create the signs,” Wright said.
Welch worked very closely with local artists and educators to develop the content and design for the signs.
Contributors included Dick Wanie, Tom Belzer and Libby Tronnes. In addition, Merrilee Lee, director of the Hoard Historical Museum, provided information, as did Eric Compas, Kassie McKinnon, Craig Ficenec and Carmen Garces.
The group envisioned the signs as tools that would allow teachers and parents to explore different aspects of nature and the local region, and a way of encouraging families to walk the trail and learn together.
“It was challenging to fit the content into the number of characters the sign allowed,” Wright said, noting that the information on the signs was communicated at a fourth-grade level so that elementary-age children could be a part of the discovery and learning as they walk the trail.
As to the design of the signs, the group wanted something that would be classy and appropriate and blend in with the environment along the river, Wright said.
Also assisting with the sign project was Brooke Liebman, a Girl Scout from the local Troop 2019. In the process of working on her Gold Award, Liebman helped coordinate installation of the signs.
“She worked closely with the Friends of Haumerson’s Pond group over the past year, getting approvals on the signs and on the sign placement with Jim Varah and Steve Mode,” Wright said.
Liebman’s project focused on increasing utilization of the pond area while encouraging people to get out and be active.
She also is signed on to help with marketing and programming efforts at the Haumerson’s Pond nature area over the next few months.
In addition, Fort Healthy members who worked on this project include Katie Kalvaitis, Diann Pichotta, Hawthorne McKracken, Rochelle Mitchell, Traci Wilson, Nicole Liebman, Kathy Topel, Norris, Wallace and Wright.
“Everybody had a hand in the project,” Wright said.
Although the project was a long time in the making, it couldn’t have come out at a better time, Wright said. With the coronavirus pandemic still ongoing, a lot of families have curtailed travel and are looking for ways to get out into nature in their local area instead of heading to a distant destination.
“The signs went up last week, and I don’t think they could be more perfect,” Wright said.
Individual signs provide a welcome to the area, explain the area’s role as a watershed, provide information from the Fort Atkinson Historical Society on historical uses of the land, talk about the role carp have played in the area, and investigate several aspects of the local wildlife.
