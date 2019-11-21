Never doubt that one determined person can change the world ... even a teenage girl from a remote community in the foothills of the Himalayas in Nepal.
For the last few years, that girl, Isha Paudel of Arghakhanchi, Nepal, has been bridging nations as a founding member of her high school Rotary Interact Club. Now, Paudel’s involvement with Rotary has brought her around the globe to Fort Atkinson, where she is spending the year as a Rotary youth exchange student.
Edwin Bos, Rotary district governor and Paudel’s host father in Fort Atkinson, said that the area of Nepal from which Paudel comes resembles the “Applachians on steroids.”
“You get there after a three-hour drive over a muddy, single lane mountain road, with the occasional bus or semi wreck at the bottom of a ravine showing you how quickly something can go wrong,” Bos said.
“On a good day you can see the peaks of the Annapurna range from the single window in the two rooms that she shares with her mother, her father and her brother. On a bad day, you can’t get out of her city because the dirt streets are too muddy or the mountain roads impassable.”
The district governor said that though the region where Paudel lives is very different from her exchange community of Fort Atkinson, there are important similarities.
“As in Fort Atkinson, family bonds are tight, people look out for one another, and joking and laughter are always in the air,” he said.
Just four years ago, a man in Arghakhanchi decided to start a Rotary Club in the small, remote community.
“That was quite a bold step, as there were no nearby Rotary Clubs, and no real support in the area,” Bos noted.
The small group meets once a week, just like the Jefferson and Fort Atkinson clubs do, but instead of a banquet hall, their meeting place is an open rooftop on top of a four-story apartment building.
The Rotarians gather at night, under the stars. Women cook food at home for the potluck meeting, and members drink and talk until late in the night.
Paudel’s father, a civil servant, was among the founders of the club. Tagging along to meetings as often as she could, Paudel was inspired by the plans these Rotarians had to change their small part of the world.
“She also began to understand that Rotary is huge, with 1.2 million members and 30,000 clubs around the globe,” Bos said.
Rotary International’s decades-long drive to eradicate polio inspired the young girl, as did the international club’s role in conflict resolution, clean drinking water initiatives and other worthy efforts around the globe.
Three years ago, the founder of the Arghakhanchi club put out an open invitation through Rotary International to Rotarians everywhere. The Nepalese club did not have the funds to travel internationally, but it was interested in hosting visitors from afar, promising to house and feed any international Rotarians who visited.
This invitation came to the notice of a Rotary Friendship Exchange chair in the U.S., and in October 2016, 10 Americans made the onerous trek to Arghakhanchi in a couple of old Indian-made Jeeps.
All the local Rotarians came to the town square to greet the Americans when they arrived. Among them was a very small, but energetic 14-year-old girl — Paudel.
Each day, the local Rotarians took their visitors to a remote mountain village of a few-hundred people. There, the Americans were welcomed by the entire community with music, speeches and an impressive spread of local food.
“The people living in the villages were the poorest of the poor, all with incomes of under a $1 a day and many with no income at all,” Bos noted. “Those with no income lived off the land as best as they could.”
The mountain villages had schools, but they had been rendered unusable by a recent earthquake. In the interim, classes were being held in the open air, whatever the weather.
“Their outdoor classrooms offered only one thing … some of the most stunning views in the world,” Bos said.
During the Americans’ visit, Paudel would squeeze herself in the back of one of the Jeeps and ride along. Despite having little to no English fluency, she tried to communicate the best she could and learn everything she could about the visitors and Rotary International.
After several days of this, the Americans got together among themselves, noting that this girl would go far if only she lived in a more developed, more accessible world.
Then came the spark of an idea: A program did exist through Rotary to provide such an opportunity, Rotary Youth Exchange.
There were a lot of roadblocks in the way, however. First, Nepal’s Rotary Club had no real operating Youth Exchange program. Second, Paudel’s English was minimal at the time and, third, her parents could not afford to sign her up.
“As the Americans were leaving, one of them gave the girl his Kindle,” Bos said. “He had downloaded the Harry Potter series onto it, and he told the girl two things: First, to learn English, and second, to contact him when she was done reading all seven books.”
Two years ago, that American Rotarian received an email from out of the blue. Paudel wrote that she had finished all of the books and was polishing her English at her new school in Kathmandu.
Nepal’s capital city, Kathmandu is located 200 miles from Paudel’s hometown — a 10-hour drive.
Impressed by the girl’s perseverance, the American Rotarian started to look into how Rotarians here could get the ball rolling to send Paudel on a student exchange.
In the meantime, Paudel started a Rotary Interact Club at her Kathmandu high school, serving as its charter president.
Without the funds or connections to carry out international efforts, the club nonetheless stepped up to address several local needs.
One project it took on, called “Happy Periods,” aimed at keeping girls in school no matter whether their families could afford basic feminine supplies.
Meanwhile, Rotary district governors in both Nepal and the United States began talks with Rotary Youth Exchange representatives in both countries to facilitate Paudel’s participation in the program.
“Nepal was not certified to host exchange students, but a one-way exchange was agreed on,” Bos said.
With little assistance from her parents or her local Rotary Club, Paudel began work on the very detailed Rotary Youth Exchange application, which took her several months to complete.
Bos noted that Paudel used the same application as Wisconsin students do, since Nepal did not have its own form.
Paudel sent her completed application — a very large package of materials and documentation — to the U.S. to be reviewed by the Central States Rotary Youth Exchange organization and by the U.S. State Department’s Rotary representative.
Being accepted through several layers of applications, Paudel arrived at the U.S. Embassy in Kathmandu in May with her authorization from the U.S.
There, she was ushered into a small room for a one-on-one interview with a member of the embassy staff. The interview went well and Paudel obtained her J1 visa, allowing her American sponsors to purchase medical insurance and a plane ticket on her behalf.
Paudel’s travels began Aug. 17, when family and friends said their farewells at the Kathmandu airport. From here, the now 17-year-old girl flew six hours to Qatar followed by another 14-hours plane trip to Chicago, more than 7,600 miles.
Greeting her were her “host dads” from the first two families with whom she would stay in Fort Atkinson.
“I’m a construction guy and, over the years, I’ve worked on a lot of projects, Rotary and non-Rotary alike,” said Bos, owner of Bos Design Builders LLC. “But I’ll tell you that I never would have thought that for the past three years, I’d be closely collaborating with a 14-year-old, now 17-year-old, girl from Nepal on what, from the very beginning, we’ve called our ‘mutual Rotary project.’”
Bos said that Paudel is in Wisconsin today through her own initiative, but also through the support of around 50 Rotarians from around the globe, who joined together on her behalf.
There is no doubt Paudel has made an incredible difference in her home community and in her school community in Kathmandu, and now she is opening up a little known area of the world for students in Fort Atkinson.
Paudel said that she has been impressed with Rotary from the start, and through her connections with the club, she has formed strong bonds with students from all over.
After one four-day seminar, she made such a strong connection with a fellow student that they consider themselves best friends yet today, despite being thousands of miles apart.
Speaking about the Interact club she helped to start in Kathmandu, Paudel said that in its first year, this club attracted 25 students, which was pretty unheard of for a new and unfamiliar program.
As to the initiatives her club undertook in the local area, she said that some of these efforts have since spread, and she is very proud to have helped make a difference in these ways.
On top of the “Happy Periods” initiative, Paudel said, her Kathmandu club went on to support efforts to help stray dogs in her country.
Moving on to her role as an exchange student in Fort Atkinson, Paudel said that becoming part of this community has been an incredible experience, and has allowed her to try so many new things.
“I have been trying lots of things I never did before,” Paudel said. “I’d consider myself non-athletic, and I never did swim before, but I signed up for the swim team. I literally felt like an alien in the water, but by the end of the season, I was able to participate in three meets.
“It was so amazing,” she said. “Everyone was cheering for me, even girls from the opposite team. I was thinking, ‘You guys don’t even know me and you’re cheering for me?’ It was really emotional for me.”
Paudel said that living with her Fort Atkinson host families (two so far and a third to come in the last portion of the year) has really made her feel a part of the local community.
“I love my host families,” the exchange student said. “They are really fun.”
Paudel gets to rotate through three different homes during her year in Fort Atkinson. She first stayed with Sally and Andy Koehler, and is now with Bos and his wife, Joanna. She will finish out her year with Sarah and Paul Johnsen.
Asked about the differences between Rotary in the two countries, she said she enjoys the way the district governor of Rotary is treated as “just another Rotarian” here, whereas in her home country, that person is treated with deference as if they were the president of that country.
Overall, she said, the Rotary Clubs in the U.S. seem to have a broader reach and be involved in many far-reaching projects. However, the Interact club she helped to start in Kathmandu was at least as active as the clubs here, full of young people motivated to make a difference in their community and beyond.
Asked how school is different here from in her home country, Paudel said that in Nepal, grades are prioritized and the programs are more restricted. Here, students have the ability to choose their subjects and engage in numerous enrichment and extracurricular opportunities that aren’t available in Nepal.
In addition, she said in Nepal, the student-teacher relationship is more formal, whereas in the U.S., teachers have more personal connections with students and treat them as friends.
Class structure is different, too. In Nepal, grades hang on high-stakes exams, whereas here, homework, daily assignments and class participation can play a large part.
Finally, the technology available in a U.S. school far outstrips that in schools in Nepal.
Paudel said that classes were difficult for her at first because of the transition and language barriers, but she is really enjoying them now. That is especially true with the subjects she can’t get in her home country, like U.S. Government.
