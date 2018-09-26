IXONIA — Town of Ixonia Clerk/Treasurer Nancy Zastrow said she is honored and humbled to have received the Wisconsin Municipal Clerks Association Lifetime Achievement Award.
The award presented last month at the annual WMCA conference in Green Bay is the highest honor a clerk or deputy clerk can receive in the association of more than 1,300 members.
Zastrow, who first entered municipal government when she ran as a write-in candidate for Town of Watertown treasurer, is the 19th clerk to receive the statewide award. She is a Wisconsin-certified municipal clerk, as well as a certified municipal clerk designated by the International Institute of Municipal Clerks. She has been involved with various WMCA committees that work to improve all clerks, and in 2008-09, served as WMCA president.
Award recipients are chosen based on their length of service, interaction with fellow clerks, promotion of the clerk’s role in local government, attendance at national and state conferences, pursuit of continuing education, and community involvement.
Zastrow became the clerk/treasurer for the Town of Ixonia, her hometown, in 2016. She previously also had worked for the Village of Cambridge and Village of Pewaukee and served 12 years in Milton.
“Nancy is dedicated, hard-working and always ready to answer any questions that come her way and to be as helpful as possible to everyone she meets and works with,” said Town of Ixonia Chairperson Perry Goetsch.
The WMCA award depicts a quill, a symbol of both a clerk’s pen and communication.
Anything related to government comes through the clerk’s office, Zastrow said.
Nonetheless, Zastrow said that people don’t always know what a clerk or clerk/treasurer does.
“In a small office like Ixonia,” she said, “there are only two of us and our town chairman is the highest authority, but when people come in person or call, they may want an immediate response and we need to do the best we can to give them answers or seek the correct answers.”
Looking at one day on the job, by 11 a.m. last Tuesday, Zastrow had addressed an inquiry about a certified survey map and getting on the Plan Commission agenda, given a tour of the town hall for an upcoming rental, updated the public records policy, received absentee ballots and an additional Express Vote voting machine, worked on payroll and cash receipts, and met with the highway superintendent and utility district manager.
From time to time, babysitting becomes part of the job, as well. The Town of Ixonia has paid-on-call EMTs and firefighters, and if they are called in and need a babysitter, they drop off their children at the town hall.
Because the Town of Ixonia owns the former Ixonia Firemen’s Hall and rents the building, Zastrow also serves as a landlord-tenant liaison.
Her job also includes processing dog licenses, alcohol licenses, and taking complaints about roads, neighbors, streetlights and you name it.
“No two days are the same, and just when you think you have heard it all, something new comes up,” Zastrow said.
Regardless, she’s found that through the years, a smile and chocolate can cure most issues or at least make a situation a little more pleasant.
“I love to make people smile — even if they are truly crabby or having a bad day,’ she said. “Sometimes, our office is the only contact some residents have in a day and I want them to feel that someone cares and acknowledges them.”
