JEFFERSON — An Ixonia man has died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle-deer accident that occurred on Sept. 4.
James S. Foust, 50, Ixonia, was transported from the scene of the crash to the Aurora Medical Center in Summit, where he died of his injuries the next day. The time of death is recorded as 4:57 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5.
The crash took place at 9:50 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, in the Town of Ixonia, on Highway 16 eastbound, 834 feet east of Rock River Road.
Foust had been riding alone.
According to the official crash narrative prepared by the responding sheriff’s deputy, Foust was driving a 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle east on Highway 16 when a deer ran in front of the cycle and the cycle struck the deer. Foust fell off his motorcycle, which slid an estimated 20 yards and came to rest in the east ditch.
Two witnesses provided information on the crash to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office when law enforcement officials arrived on the scene at 10:11 a.m.
The first witness, from another vehicle that had been on the road at the same time as the cycle, said that she saw the deer run into the cycle’s path and she saw the cycle go into a slide, with sparks flying.
The second witness, who happened to be an emergency room veterinary technician, came upon the accident shortly thereafter. This witness had a full medical kit in their car and checked the injured driver prior to the ambulance arriving, placing a tourniquet on Foust’s left leg to address his visible injury.
Emergency personnel from the Ixonia Fire Department/Emergency Medical Service took over from there, the second witness said.
Foust was not conscious when sheriff’s office officials arrived on the scene, the report stated.
The report of Foust’s death from injuries sustained in the crash had not been available immediately after the incident.
