1. The vote to decide the fate of the Palmyra-Eagle School District is looming and it's still unclear what will happen to schools as its faced months of referendums, protests and uncertainty.
When the School District Boundary Appeals Board (SDBAB) started discussion in the middle school gymnasium for one of the final public meetings on the topic, the seven board members made points for both keeping and dissolving the district.
“We really can’t discount the emotions,” Tom Weber, a voting board member from the Sun Prairie Area School District, said when talking about the people in the communities who will be affected by this decision.
2. A Fort Atkinson-based tax accountant is headed to state prison.
David W. Zehnder, 55, was sentenced to two years' confinement in prison, followed by three years extended supervision.
According to the criminal complaint, Zehnder operated A-Z Productivity Inc., a tax preparation firm, and knowingly filed at least 83 false Wisconsin income tax returns by overstating the itemized deduction credits on his customers' returns. The overstated credits totaled $73,910.
3. Charlie Berens, of the popular "Manitowoc Minute" YouTube videos, will be in Waterloo in March.
In Sports, UW-W basketball teams are a tale of opposites as the season approaches the midway point.
The women's team extended its winning streak to nine after beating UW-Eau Claire Saturday. The men's team fell to 5-7 after losing to Eau Claire.
