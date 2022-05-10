JEFFERSON - After nearly a quarter-century of teaching and caring for the youngsters of the Jefferson community, Teresa Brawders will be retiring from Small World Preschool this June.
With Brawders out of the picture, Small World is out as a site for 4-year-old kindergarten, which the preschool has offered under the umbrella of the School district of Jefferson for the past decade-plus.
And that means a reshuffling of locations, teachers and programming as the Jefferson district bids goodbye to an incredibly dedicated early childhood instructor.
Brawders has been with the district's 4K program from the beginning, serving on the planning committee 14 years ago when the district started to look at offering 4K.
When that program got rolling a decade-plus ago, Small World was one of the first sites to sign up, and Brawders has remained centrally involved in planning and updating 4K programming in the years since.
Brawders was part of a group of 4K teachers who came to the Jefferson school board meeting Monday to help lay out the changes ahead for the next year.
Turned out she was also a subject of discussion, as the board honored her for her years of service.
"She is not only kind and caring, but also an outstanding 4K teacher," said Kathy Volk, director of pupil services for the Jefferson schools.
Volk said that over Brawders years in early childhood education, the 4K teacher had literally touched the lives of thousands of the community's young people. Over this time, Brawders has given the community's youngest students a great start, fun memories and the feeling that school is a place of excitement and discovery.
In June, as the school year wraps up, Brawders will retire as teacher and director of Small World. She plans to move to the North Woods and build a retirement home up there, spending more time with family.
Accepting the recognition with a humble smile, Brawders said her partnership with the School District of Jefferson has been enjoyable and rewarding.
"The School District of Jefferson is an exemplary district for students," the teacher said. "The support and encouragement we have received from the district has been super."
As Small World exits the Jefferson 4K program, the district will continue to offer 4K classes at each of the district's elementary schools.
The district is committed to maintaining a teacher-student ratio of 18:2 (that is, for every 18 students, there will be a teacher and a paraprofessional aide).
The district also cooperates with Head Start of Jefferson County to offer a combined full-day program, with half the day being 4K, the other half Head Start, in the same classroom.
This program, for young students who are economically disadvantaged, provides an opportunity for these children to develop socially and emotionally in a small group setting with their peers, and where needed, to connect youngsters with supports that will help them better succeed in school. Lunch and supportive services are included in the program.
Another partnership the 4K program has is with KidSpace, which provides wrap-around child care at East and Sullivan at parent expense.
This is a convenience for local families, especially those who have a 4K student and an older student who attends school for the whole day, or those whose jobs make it difficult for them to pick up their child after a half-day of school.
Wraparound care is offered at East and Sullivan after the morning 4K classes from 11:10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on school days Monday through Thursday and on Fridays (when no 4K classes are scheduled) all day.
All of the 4K teachers, at every site, are involved in a Professional Learning Community that meets regularly to share expertise and work collaboratively to improve their programs. The overall PLC leader is Katie Trefftzs.
Other changes are also in the works for the Jefferson 4K program, with regular curriculum review set for the next year.
District officials hope to return to more in-person family programs and gatherings in the next year, Volk said.
The district is committed to 87.5 hours of family outreach per year for 4K students. Usually this takes the form of educational and fun family nights with developmentally appropriate games and activities, such as the 4K-wide "Block Party" and the "Sensory Play Party." During the pandemic, the schools have kept up with families through activity packets and other other resources, but nothing beats in-person interaction.
However, in the past couple of pandemic years, with no COVID-19 vaccine yet available for the youngest children - these in-person gatherings have been on hold.
"We are hoping to get back to that," Volk said.
With the waning of the pandemic, Volk said the district also hoped to boost its "Child Find" events, linked with the 4K screenings. For the past couple of years these too have been virtual, but the district is looking forward to doing in-person events again next March.
Everyone who is registered for 4K is invited to these events, with each child spending about an hour with 4K personnel, playing and talking as the adults try to get a feel for where each child is at developmentally. Meanwhile, parents fill out an "ages and stages" form with additional information that will help educators provide services at the appropriate level.
On top of the incoming 4K students, these screenings are also open to any student in the district age 3-5 at their parents' discretion.
Volk said that enrollment numbers for 4K have been down during the start of the pandemic, but are now climbing again, with more than 90 students in the pipeline for next year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.