JEFFERSON — With final state aid numbers in hand, the School District of Jefferson Board of Education on Monday approved final budget adjustments for the 2020-21 school year.
The proposed general fund levy will be $8,712,468, an increase of $53,289 from the number projected in August.
Both the debt service levy and the community service levy will remain the same as projected in August, at $3,402,166 and $57,919, respectively.
With all funds included, that brings the district’s total levy for 2020-21 to $12,172,553, the maximum allowed under the district’s revenue limit authority. The district’s equalized valuation has gone up this year by 4.96 percent.
That changes the local school tax rate from $10.47 to $10.77, an increase of 30 cents per $1,000 equalized valuation, with the final number still coming up 26 cents below the August projection of $11.03.
For the owner of a $100,000 property, that represents $26 less than the August estimate.
With the arrival of the final numbers from the state, the Jefferson school district also needed to adjust several categories within the budget from projected to actual amounts.
The district’s exempt personal property aid, budgeted at $57,489, came in somewhat under that estimate at $52,122, which requires a decrease of $5,367 for that line item.
Additional adjustments take into account a slight difference in the district’s official membership count, a slight difference in the energy efficiency exemption, and an increase in the private school voucher program deduction which has to be added to the local district’s levy.
These final factors equal an increase on the expenditure side of the budget amounting to $26,450.
Finally, the school board approved the following budget transfers on Monday to finalize the 2020-21 budget:
The first change increases the COVID-19 mitigation line in the budget by $167,198.
The second change increases open enrollment revenue (dealing with students coming in by choice who live in other districts) by $35,819 to reflect final numbers in that category.
The third change decreased open enrollment expenses (having to do with students living within the Jefferson district who have chosen to go to school in another district) by $179,774.
The final change had to do with higher-than-estimated private school voucher payments. The amount of the Jefferson school tax levy which went to private schools was up a total of $74,845 from last year’s amount.
District business director Laura Peachey noted that public school districts learn of the private school voucher amounts late in the budgeting process. As of now, the Jefferson district has been notified of the final dollar amount, but has not received the breakdown as to what age category into which the affected students fall.
The state eventually will provide a breakdown of how many students fall into the K-8 range and how many are in high school, although individual students or families will not be identified, nor will the breakdown of where exactly they live.
Peachey said that the district is unaware of any families who had been attending the Jefferson public schools who have chosen to leave for a private school using vouchers.
Likely, this rise in private school voucher payments reflects families who had already been sending their children to parochial schools and paying tuition, who are now taking advantage of the private school voucher program.
All of the above adjustments bring the 2020-21 budget into balance between revenues and expenses, said Laura Peachey, director of business services for the Jefferson schools. They also allow the district to increase the COVID-19 budget in response to the continuing pandemic.
