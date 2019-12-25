JEFFERSON — The 2020 free cab ride ticket books for the elderly are ready for distribution in Jefferson.
They may be picked up at River Crest Apartments, 431 N. Elizabeth Ave., or by calling Tracie Stammer at 674-5294.
Cab ride tickets are available to residents of the City of Jefferson, age 62 or older, who live independently and are not under paid supervision or custodial care. Past recipients of the tickets only need to request their 2020 tickets, but new participants are required to complete a short application.
“2020 marks our 46th year of providing these free cab ride tickets to our local elderly citizens,” the Cab Rides for the Elderly Committee stated. “The cab committee members would like to thank all the donors who have been so gracious in helping the Jefferson cab program to continue its mission of giving free cab tickets to the elderly. It is with the generosity of these organizations and individuals that we can continue our program.”
Donations always are welcomed and may be sent to Cab Rides for the Elderly, 431 N. Elizabeth Ave., Jefferson, WI 53549.
Meanwhile, the public is asked to mark their calendars for the annual All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. The breakfast will be held at the Jefferson VFW Recreation Center from 8 a.m. to noon.
It is the committee’s largest fundraiser of the year, with all proceeds going to support the free cab rides.
