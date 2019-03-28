JEFFERSON — Candidates for Jefferson Common Council highlighted some of the issues facing the community during a public forum Wednesday.
Held in the Puerner Room of the Fort Community Credit Union in Jefferson, the event was co-sponsored by the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce and the Daily Jefferson County Union. Jefferson County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jim Schroeder served as moderator.
Candidates answered a handful of questions ranging from street repair and the proposed osteopathic college to downtown revitalization, with each having a minute-and-a-half to respond. They also made opening and closing statements that bookended the questions.
Five people are running for two council seats in the April 2 election. Incumbents Bill Brandel, Toby Tully Jr., Peg Beyer and Vinnie Krause are facing opposition from newcomer Chick Neils as they seek new terms.
Generally, the five candidates tended to agree on most of the topics.
The four incumbents each took pride in being involved in various developments over the past several years.
Tully, vice president of Fidelity Land Title, said he likes to focus on business development and business retention.
“I think that is very healthy,” he said. “We have made some pretty good strides over the past couple of years and we have a lot of things in the hopper and I would like to see those through.”
Brandel first joined the Jefferson Common Council in 1984 and then served eight years as mayor, starting in 1986.
A Jefferson native, he retired in 2006 after serving as a social studies teacher at Jefferson High School and Madison Area Technical College for many years. He has served as council president for the past decade.
Krause, who operates Vinnie’s Rock Bottom Express, has served on the Jefferson Common Council since being appointed to fill a mid-term vacancy in 2010-11.
He said he has high hopes for the development of the proposed osteopathic college in town and continuing the development of the downtown riverfront.
Comparatively, Beyer has been representing the city on the council since the mid-1990s and has served on practically every city committee throughout the years. She was active in decisions relating to the construction of the Puerner Street bridge and other projects.
“I realized the best thing to do as a city councilperson was to read information, look at it and do what was best for the City of Jefferson,” she said.
The newcomer in the race, Neils, also is a lifelong resident of Jefferson, like most of the incumbents. She and her sister, Bunny Haas, run The Works hair salon and Neils has a strong history of community involvement, having spent several years on the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
Areas she said she would like to address include improvements to the senior taxi ride system and how the city is involved with the program and the future of the Jefferson Aquatic Center.
“I find the city council process very interesting,” Neils said. “I’m impressed with how it changes and I can’t wait to be included in the process.”
The five candidates agreed that the city and surrounding towns, cities and villages do work cooperatively in terms of fire and EMS calls and contracts related to such emergency services. In addition, they also appeared to agree that in recent years, there has been better cooperation with Jefferson County government, as well.
“I think everybody in Jefferson County has the same goal,” Tully said, noting that preservation of the county’s agriculture base is important.
He suggested perhaps examining potential equipment sharing options among the municipalities on bigger ticket items such as aerial ladder trucks for the fire department or other kinds of equipment that is not used on a daily basis.
Neils said that cooperation will be important with the future development of the osteopathic college, which she said she feels will benefit the entire area.
Also, the five generally shared the opinion on things they would like to see improved in the community, such as the entrances and portions of the downtown area.
Brandel highlighted the downtown facade grant program he was involved with and pointed out that it has been successful, although there is room for improvement.
In addition, he spoke of removing some utility wires to help clean up portions of the downtown and riverwalk area.
“Money doesn’t grow on trees,” Krause added.
However, he said he would like to see the facade grant extended to include the rear of some of the buildings downtown, particularly along the riverside alley.
Meanwhile, Neils said she would like to see the police department help address some of the junkier-looking yards that are stewn with unlicensed vehicles or other items.
“I have had personal issues with that down at my salon,” she said. “I drive around town and see people who live next door to dumps. That is not fair; what if that was my house and I wanted to sell?”
Also, Neils said she would like to address people putting out garbage a week prior to bulk pick-up and suggested some kind of penalty or fines for such actions.
Each of the candidates expressed support for developing new entrance signs on the north and south end of the community that would tie into the city’s “We’re going outside” marketing campaign.
Neils acknowledged that she was less than thrilled with the branding statement. Since, she has learned it is a campaign to promote the city and its activities.
“I think it would be in our best interest to work more with the river,” she said.
Meanwhile, Beyer wants to turn the city’s attention to the aquatic center for improvements.
“We have a wonderful location, a wonderful pool, but we can expand on it,” she said.
The proposed development of an osteopathic college also was discussed. Each of the candidates talked of how the college and anticipated surrounding medical research campus is expected to create an economic boom for the Jefferson County area. All five candidates indicated support for the project and said they were eager to see it move forward.
Outside of the college, the candidates discussed some of the other challenges facing the city.
The incumbents each referenced city engineer Bill Pinnow’s work in establishing a rating system for the city streets in terms determining what roads to work on each year. That has assisted in keeping the tax levy down and keeping up with maintaining aging infrastructure.
Krause said he feels the council has done a great job over the last several years in planning for the future of Jefferson. He said he is looking forward to the potential developments such as the hotel, restaurant and gas station near the north State Highway 26 interchange.
“I also think one of the most important things that is happening in the past 100 years is development of the osteopathic college,” Krause said, adding that he is confident that the development will happen.
His colleague, Tully, pointed out that one of the biggest challenges facing the city is funding.
“We simply don’t have enough funds to go around to tackle every issue that comes in front of us,” Tully said.
Another challenge is keeping the downtown vibrant with everybody’s changing shopping habits.
“I believe we do have a vibrant downtown area,” Tully said, acknowledging that there are couple of vacant storefronts, but that is the case in every small town.
He said he is intrigued by the city’s intention to clean up the alley between the Racine Street bridge and Dodge Street.
“That could really have some potential to really clean up that area,” Tully said.
Brandel agreed that the issue of maintaining the tax levy within the limits established by the state Legislature is among the toughest challenges.
“In order to keep up with inflation and the needs we have, it would be nice to come up with some kind of system where we could at least have taxes go up in at an inflationary rate,” he said.
Also, the former mayor pointed out that the city is notoriously short on housing, though there are pending projects that might address some of those issues.
“The most important thing to tackle is to get the word out that Jefferson is the place to be,” Beyer added.
Also, she noted that redevelopment, streets and downtown revitalization always are challenging.
“There is an incentive to get more businesses getting excited about coming to Jefferson,” she said.
Meanwhile, the newcomer among the candidates, Neils, said she was pleased to hear that all the council members seem to generally agree on what problems need to be fixed.
“We all are thrilled with the North Industrial Park and the new industry coming in there,” she said.
Also, she is looking forward to the redevelopment of the alley downtown along the river and development of the park at the former Jefferson County Highway Department site.
“Tourism is something (the city is promoting) with our ‘we going outside’ branding campaign,” Neils added. “Everybody seems to have the same common goal. I think Jefferson is going forward. I’m very impressed with what they have done so far and I think there is great stuff coming ahead.”
During closing remarks, Brandel echoed Neils’ comments, acknowledging that it was clear the five candidates pretty much are in agreement on everything.
“That is because we all have hopes for the City of Jefferson and we all hope things develop quickly here and positively,” he said.
Brandel said the ability for the council members to get along is one of the reasons why things have been able to get accomplished over the last several years.
“I would like to continue because I have fun and I want to see this growth and I want to see these projects completed,” Brandel said.
Beyer, Tully and Krause offered similar sentiments.
“There are are a lot of things I would like to see finished and there are a lot of things I would like to start,” Beyer said.
She specifically cited the need for improvements at the Jefferson Public Library and the Jefferson Family Aquatic Center.
“I would like you to come out to vote Tuesday and, if you would wish, I would be honored to continue serving on the city council,” Beyer said.
Tully noted that he would like to keep the unique and small town nature of Jefferson alive.
“At the same time, I’m going to be responsible to the taxpayers,” he said. “We have a lot of plans and a lot of goals, but we can’t get to them all in one fell swoop, so we have to keep the tax rate down and keep it affordable.”
Neils noted that she has no intention of bashing any of her opponents since all are either her friends or at least acquaintances.
“I can’t say I have done one thing toward the osteopathic college in town ... yet,” Neils said, acknowledging not having been on the council. “These folks have a deep love and interest in Jefferson; so do I. I am a dedicated hard worker. I have basic common sense and I have a good head for money. I am also somebody who finishes what they start. I’m confident in my abilities that I can do this job.”
She noted that change is hard and the concept of putting a new person on the common council was change.
“These council members have done a fine job but is it time for a change,” Neils said. “Change keeps things fresh. I’m a fresh set of ears and, as soon as I get my cataracts done, a clear pair of eyes that might just look at things differently. Perhaps I will offer a new perspective. I’m up for this job and I want this job.”
