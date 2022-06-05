Jefferson High School graduate Ray Gehrmann, who is shorter than average, prepares to receive a handshake from school board member Georgia McWilliam during the distribution of diplomas Sunday afternoon.
At Jefferson High School graduation Sunday, class co-president Jadyn Splittgerber gives a short tribute to their Kaden Johnson, who would have graduated with the Class of 2022 had he not perished in an automobile accident in their sophomore year. Back in middle school, Splittgerber played "Wendy" to Johnson's "Peter Pan." Here, she talks of his involvement in music ahead of a song the vocal jazz ensemble would dedicate in Johnson's memory.
As they walk down the aisle in the processional at Jefferson High School graduation Sunday, close friends Kate Utrie and Tori Turner clasp hands as they prepare to bid their school and classmates goodbye.
A child of immigrants living the American dream, Joanna Guevara gave a message of hope and inspiration as she addressed her classmates for the last time Sunday.
In Guevara's valedictory address at the Class of 2022 gradution, the top-ranked student in terms of academics spoke not of gradepoints and honors, but of hardship and perseverance, holding up her parents as a shining example.
“My parents came from absolutely nothing,”Guevara said. “They grew up in poverty in Mexico, starving throughout their school days and still coming home to no food in their home.
“They never got a brand-new pair of shoes or toys, and oh boy, do I remember my dad continuously sharing how excited he was to receive one single toy car for Christmas one time, or how distraught my mom was when her one and only doll she received in her childhood was stolen.
Guevara described how her parents made the “brave choice” to leave their country and immigrate here in order without knowing a single word of English.
Showing visible emotion, Guevara said her parents made this daunting move to provide a more stable life for their family.
“After 20 years in this country, they have accomplished the impossible,” Guevara said. “They have a beautiful home that houses three children, a dog, a pool, a trampoline, and overall (are) not impoverished.
“From the beginning with no money in their worn-out jeans pockets, this dream of a life is an admirable journey.”
Likewise, she said, her classmates on the Jefferson High School stage have great journeys ahead of them, in a whole variety of ways. These journeys will require sacrifices, but with sacrifice will come great meaning and reward.
The other speakers at Jefferson High School's graduation ceremony – salutatorian Lauren Dempsey, class president David Evan Neitzel, guest speaker Karene Boos, and foreign exchange student Haoming Li - also looked back while looking forward, touching on the journey class members had shared up to this point, and the separate roads they faced in the future.
While celebrating their accomplishments and the paths that lay ahead, the class also took a moment to mourn one who should have been with them on this stage but whose life was taken on an icy road three years ago – Kaden Johnson.
Recalling that loss provided a moment of poignancy before students joined their families to celebrate, a reminder that life is fleeting, the future not assured, so they should make the most of it while they could.
