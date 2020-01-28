Good Morning,

1. A fatal crash Friday night struck tragedy for Jefferson.

Brian and Kaden Johnson were both killed in a traffic accident after a fuel tanker lost control and hit the van they were in.

Police are still investigating the crash, but the community and School District of Jefferson are rallying together to support the family.

A GoFundMe has been formed — and already raised more than $6,000 — and the Johnsons will be honored before Monday night's basketball game between Fort Atkinson and Jefferson.

A moment of silence will be held and both teams are expected to show support.

2. Bob DeWolfe has been named Jefferson's Citizen of the Year.

DeWolfe was nominated by Jefferson Emergency Medical Service director Sue Reinen. DeWolfe actually serves as the assistant director and training officer for the Jefferson EMS, having served as an emergency medical technician since 1976.

Reinen commended DeWolfe’s selfness nature and his generosity in many areas of his life.

Stating that his faith is central to his character, Reinen noted that DeWolfe has been very active with his church, St. Mark’s Lutheran in Jefferson, through which he serves on the Prayer Chain and the Care and Visitation Ministry, as well as serving as co-leader of the church’s GriefShare classes.

In Sports, Jefferson's tragedy has hit the basketball teams.

The nonconference matchup between Fort and Jefferson will feature a lot of blue, Kaden Johnson's favorite color.

Administrators and coaches from both communities said the healthy rivalry becomes a supportive friendship when either city is struggling.

