JEFFERSON - The Jefferson County 4-H program hosted its annual Special Emphasis speech and poster contest Thursday evening, with six speeches given on wide-ranging topics and a total of 22 posters entered.
All poster entries and speeches had to center around this year's theme of careers.
Winning the Award of Excellence in the poster contest was Madeline Sauer, a seventh-grader from the Maple Street Hustlers. Her art will decorate the cover of next year's awards banquet program.
This year marked the first time clubs and leaders could submit entries as well as individuals. Three clubs submitted posters done as a joint club project - the Jefferson Boosters, Cream of the Crop and Twin Rivers, along with two leaders, Emilie Shoop and Megan Lundy.
Opening up the speech contest, which occurred live in front of the Jefferson County 4-H Leaders Board, was Cadence Filer, a second grader and a member of the Farmington All-Stars 4-H Club.
Dressed in a mini veterinarian outfit and carrying a stuffed animal, Filer talked about what it's like to be a doctor for animals.
Next up was Hannah Maron, also a second-grader and a member of the Rock River Clovers.
Maron talked about the regional Interpretive Reading contest she entered through East Elementary School in Jefferson and how practicing reading aloud is preparing her for a career she's really interested in, being an elementary school teacher.
Maron then did an animated reading of the book "The Monster at the End of This Book," which earned her a regional first place award at her grade level in the contest earlier this year.
Joey Shoop, a freshman at Jefferson High School and a member of the Jefferson Boosters 4-H Club, did a demonstration speech, teaching audience members how to make a bonestitch bracelet.
Roald Ager-Hart of the Duck Creek 4-H Club and Michael Wilson of the Farmington All-Stars, in the 10th and eighth-grade respectively, teamed up for a joint speech called "Team America Rocketry Challenge - Launching Careers," about their participation in the Jefferson County 4-H Aerospace Project's TARC team and the process of preparing for the national challenge.
Elsa Ager-Hart, a 19-year-old high school graduate participating as what 4-H terms a "13th-grader," officially the last year a student can be involved as a regular member, talked about the unusual career of raising donkeys for dairy production.
Earning top honors in the speech contest was Shoop, who received the Award of Excellence for his demonstration.
Elsa Ager-Hart and the team of Roald Ager-Hart and Michael Wilson received first place ribbons, while Filer and Maron earned Cloverbud ribbons.
