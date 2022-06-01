JEFFERSON — The traditional Jefferson County Dairy Breakfast will take place at the Jefferson County Fair Park on Saturday, supporting a series of community scholarships and grants.
The event will run from 7 a.m. until noon. The cost of the breakfast is $8 for adult meals and $4 per meal for children age 12 and under.
The menu will feature all of the popular items from years past, including freshly-made pancakes, Jones Dairy Farm sausage and Canadian bacon made right here in Jefferson County, milk, Kraemer's Cheese from Watertown, and Prairie Farms milk and orange juice. Coffee will also be available.
HISTORY
Amy Listle, director of Jefferson County Fair Park, said the Fair Park took over management of the breakfast in 2020.
The event had actually been held at the fair park for the past two decades, but until recently had been put on by an independent committee.
Prior to moving to the fair park, the event had been hosted at a series of area farms.
The dairy breakfast first took place in 1970 on the Craig and Laura Beane farm west of Fort Atkinson. In successive years, it moved around to a series of area farms. Then in 2003, the event moved to the Jefferson County Fair Park, which could better accommodate large crowds, extensive parking and numerous on-site activities.
All of this time, it had been run by a citizen committee. But as the event grew and the volunteer organizers grew older, it became harder for the citizen committee to manage the event.
Then in 2020, the dairy breakfast came under the direct management of Jefferson County Fair Park, which has run it since then.
THE EVENT
The highlights of the event will remain largely the same as in past year, although there will be no live band at the meal this year.
There will not be any kids' activities in the Activity Center itself, but the fair park will have a banner up which will allow people to connect with an interactive mobile app with activities and informational videos.
Helping out at Saturday's breakfast will be students from across the area who have applied for Dairy Breakfast scholarships.
Guests are invited to stop in at other public events that are taking place at the same time as the breakfast: the Brown Swiss Canton 1 show and the Wisconsin Guernsey Breeders Southeast Parish show.
Also taking place at the fair park Saturday will be "Take a Kid Fishing Day" sponsored by the Jefferson Kiwanis Club, and the Spring Preview Livestock (sheep and goat) Show.
For more information, people may check out the Jefferson County Fair Park website at www.JCFairPark.com or call the Fair Park office at (920) 674-7149. The Jefferson County Dairy Breakfast also has its own Facebook page.
All proceeds raised from the Jefferson County Dairy Breakfast are distributed back to the community in the form of scholarships for area high schoolers pursuing further education in agriculture, dairy/agriculture-related grants and improvements to the Jefferson County Fair Park.
