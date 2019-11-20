JEFFERSON — As residents struggle with addiction and law enforcement agencies try to focus on education and treatment of addicts, drug arrests in Jefferson County have continued to rise.
According to Wisconsin Uniform Crime Reporting data, in 2014, county law enforcement agencies counted 327 drug arrests. Five years later, that number had increased to 371, a nearly 12-percent rise.
But, the numbers are more staggering when broken out between drug possession and drug sales.
Arrests in Jefferson County for possession of drugs have risen 20 percent in the last five years, according to the data. This has occurred as arrests for selling drugs have dropped 96 percent.
In 2014, county law enforcement made 274 arrests for drug possession, according to the data. Last year, that number had ballooned to 344 arrests for possession.
Drug sale arrests in 2014 were at 53, according to the data, and after jumping up to 80 arrests in 2015, have steadily declined, the data shows. In 2018, there were 27 arrests for selling drugs in the county.
An arrest is defined by the UCR program as anyone who is processed by arrest and booking, citation or summons served by an officer.
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Capt. Margo Gray, who was in charge of the county's Drug Task Force until June of this year, said the UCR data can be inflated because of this arrest definition.
The inclusion of every citation for drug possession made by Jefferson County law enforcement means , for example, that if any area police department cites someone during a traffic stop for having a small amount of cannabis in his or her vehicle, that citation gets included in the UCR data.
Because of this, Gray said, the UCR numbers can rise even while the county policy continues evolving with more education and treatment options.
“We’re dealing a lot with the users — and the users, they need treatment,” Gray said in an August interview about opioids. “You can’t just enforce laws to remove the issue. You have to work hand in hand with treatment and education and enforcement.”
Gray added that there always will be fewer drug delivery arrests because one dealer can supply a large amount of users.
She said the drug task force — a joint effort between the sheriff's office and police departments in the county — has worked hard on finding and prosecuting dealers. But, Gray said, there's a natural ebb and flow to investigating drug crime. It takes a lot of time and effort to build up a case against a dealer, so when one is arrested it takes time to build a case against whoever fills that vacuum.
"We keep trying to fill that quicksand pit before it fills back up," Gray said.
But, according to Gray, there are a lot of factors that go into filling up that pit. She said the task force can hit a dryspell when it comes to establishing informants and sources to share information on where their drug supply is coming from. She also said the task force's history of cracking down on the supply of drugs can serve as a cautionary tale for people trying to break into the Jefferson County drug market.
"Jefferson County has a reputation for being tough on dealers," Gray said.
With that reputation, dealers have started to stay away from the county, according to Gray. She said that when she was in charge of the task force, she tried to spend as much time as possible talking with users to understand how the market evolved. As more and more dealers were brought down, users were forced to go elsewhere for their fix.
"Talking with users," Gray, who now oversees the county jail, said. "I'd ask them where they get their drugs and they'd tell me 'we go to Milwaukee.'"
Of the 19,144 total arrests made in those five years, drug offenses were the fourth most-common reason.
The 1,806 drug arrests over that time period trailed only disorderly conduct, larceny theft and driving under the influence as more common reasons for arrest, the data shows.
Those 1,806 arrests account for 9.4 percent of all Jefferson County arrests.
Disorderly Conduct was the number-one reason for arrest, with law enforcement making 3,337 arrests, according to the data. Larceny theft was second with 1,916 and driving under the influence of an intoxicant (DUI) squeaked ahead of drugs for third with 1,863 arrests.
Jefferson County, however, does differ from the national trends.
In 2018, drug abuse violations were the number-one reason for arrest nationally, according to the FBI’s UCR data. Nationwide, law enforcement made an estimated 10,310,960 arrests in 2018. Of those, more than 10 million arrests, an estimated 1,654,282 were for drug violations, according to the FBI.
The second-most common reason for arrest nationally was DUI, with an estimated 1,001,329 arrests, and larceny-theft was third with an estimated at 887,622, the data shows.
