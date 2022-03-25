JEFFERSON - A third-generation 4-Her himself, Jefferson County's new 4-H educator Jerry Wilcenski believes 4-H is the best youth development program around.
He's looking forward to rebuilding the program from its pandemic-era dip, while increasing interactive opportunities and helping young people build connections between different projects.
Wilcenski, of Waukesha, started his new job Monday March 14, taking over the county 4-H coordinator position which had been vacant since the departure of previous educator Kara Loyd a few months ago.
Before coming to Jefferson County 4-H, Wilcenski worked for a decade with Milwaukee public television (PBS station) managing volunteers and projects along with overseeing fund development.
After that, he spent two years working at community centers in conjunction with the "All of Us" initiative, spurred by the National Institutes of Health.
"All of Us," a national health database initiative, aims to enroll volunteers from diverse backgrounds who agree to share their health information in order to help researchers gain a better understanding of the environmental, biological and lifestyle factors that affect people's health and thus better direct future research.
One of the areas the "All of Us" initiative looked at was the idea that people in rural areas have different health needs than those living in cities.
In terms of education, Wilcenski attended the University of Minnesota, earning a degree in family/social services.
Wilcenski was directed to the Jefferson County 4-H program by a friend who thought the Extension job would be a good fit.
"I grew up in 4-H," Wilcenski said. "In fact, I'm still involved in a lot of the projects that I did as a member."
He actively shows draft horses through Prairieview Clydesdales, which produced a champion stallion last year. He's active in national horse association(s), belonging to a pedigree committee, doing a lot of historical breed research and writing articles for publication.
Wilcenski also continues to show dogs. He also keeps a hand in other activities he did as a 4-Her, like gardening.
"I've been showing horses since the 1970s," Wilcenski said. "As a youth, I also showed dairy cattle, beef cattle, sheep and dogs, and did a lot of projects, from crops and vegetables to Natural Sciences and rocketry."
As a youth, he participated in the Fox Valley Club in Waukesha County, which no longer exists. However, his grandmother's club, Ixonia Victory, is still around and in fact will be one of those he oversees as the Jefferson County 4-H educator.
"Four-H was a big part of my family life growing up," he said. "My parents were in 4-H, as were all my aunts and uncles.
"I think it's one of he best programs out there to help young people develop their critical thinking skills, project management and perseverance," he said.
One of the great things about 4-H, Wilcenski said, is the hands-on learning opportunities it offers, which helps keep young people engaged and learning and improves retention.
Another thing he really likes about the program is the role played by adult and older youth mentors, who serve as project leaders, club leaders and role models.
Additionally, he said, it's an activity that involves the whole family. Boys and girls together, 5-year-olds and 19-year-olds, parents and other family members all have a role to play within the club and the county-level projects.
"It's a great way to share activities together, rather than everyone running off and doing their own thing," Wilcenski said.
A lot of people connect 4-H with showing at the county fair. That is indeed a highlight for many young members, but 4-H is about way more than preparing an animal, a piece of art, a tray of baked goods or other exhibit for fair.
Wilcenski said he'd like people to see 4-H as a year-round opportunity for learning and exploration, not just in the traditional agriculture and homemaking projects, but in pretty much any field young people wish to explore.
Wilcenski said that as with life, 4-H members "get out of it what they put into it," and that 4-H is there to help youngsters take their particular interest as far as they'd like.
Whatever project(s) youngster get involved in, he said, they learn how to communicate with other young people and adults, practice setting goals, and learn the art of self-reflection. They gain perspective by measuring themselves against others within a class and against their own past performance.
"These are great life skills," Wilcenski said. "They spark interest in lifelong learning and open the doors to a whole variety of career paths."
The new educator said he wants to continue the 4-H tradition in Jefferson County and to strengthen the network of parents and other adults who have an interest in helping young people develop.
"It's a sign of a good program when your alumni come back to help the next generation succeed," he said.
For right now, Wilcenski is concentrating on learning the ins and outs of the existing Jefferson County 4-H program - its clubs, projects and annual activities.
Once he gets a handle on where things are, he said, he'd wants to strengthen programs where needed, expand the number and type of activities that are held, and build connections between different projects.
For example, he said robotics and dairy seem to be really different projects, but actually dairy robotics is a big area of research right now. Why not explore that connection?
Down the line, he said, he'd also love to see a farm-to-table competition in which various chefs come in to cook a cut of locally-sourced meat and the results would be judged on taste, tenderness, flavor and marketing demand.
Another idea for a fun and different activity would be a giant pumpkin growing contest.
Upcoming events that are already on the 4-H calendar yet this year include Animal Project Learning Day April 9 and the speech and poster contest in May.
In the meantime, Wilcenski said he is open to feedback from current and potential 4-H families on the needs in this area.
He welcomes email contacts at wilcenski@wisc.edu, or people can stop in and see him at the Jefferson County Extension Office, located on Collins Road in Jefferson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.