JEFFERSON — The impact of drug addiction and mental health issues has trickled down to the children of Jefferson County.
After a few years of decreased strain, the Jefferson County Human Services Department saw an increase in the number of children entering foster care in 2019, according to department data.
Officials said this is partly because they are seeing more cases involving drugs and mental health issues.
“This year, I really hope it was an anomaly,” Brent Ruehlow, Human Services deputy director, said. “Every month was a record-setting month for us, unfortunately.”
But even as some numbers went up last year, the department data shows it was able to improve in areas such as the number of children re-entering the system after they had been discharged.
“Caseloads have doubled in our ongoing unit,” Ruehlow said. “We’re getting more cases than we can close. We’re seeing so many cases with mostly drugs and mental health. Those are two of the hardest to reunify safely.”
Ruehlow touted the re-entry number as a major improvement over past years, even though the county still has not hit the federal benchmark. The department’s data shows that out of the 26 children discharged from the system, four re-entered — which comes out to 15.38 percent.
Re-entry
|Year
|Percent re-entering
|2014
|27%
|2015
|36%
|2016
|21%
|2017
|33%
|2018
|25%
|2019
|15.38%
This is an area of the foster care system that has gotten a lot of attention in recent years, Ruehlow said.
“How many kids had to go back into the system,” Ruehlow said. “This is something Wisconsin and the federal government have been historically terrible at. They’ve poured a lot of money into fixing this number.”
The federal benchmark is 9 percent, but in 2018, 25 percent of children returned to the system, and in 2017, 33 percent did.
The five-year high for re-entry was in 2015, when 36 percent of children returned to the county’s care.
With the re-entry number showing improvement and surpassing the statewide average, Ruehlow said he is proud that the department’s work has paid off.
“To have the influx of kids you see in that entry data, to have that many kids come into our system and still find permanency for the amount of kids we did and still reunify the kids we were able to reunify, we’re really, really happy,” Ruehlow said.
He added that the number would have been even lower except for one incident. Two siblings went into care for one night before immediately being reunited with their parents, according to Ruehlow.
“It was two kids out of home for only one night,” Ruehlow said. “I’m bitter about that; it was not even 24 hours. so I’m going to put an asterisk there.”
Ruehlow acknowledged that any time away from home is a big deal for these children and it is important it gets counted. But he said that with such a small sample size, the county gets impacted a lot by one or two instances that other places would absorb without much change to the number.
Two other statistics that are important to the state and federal governments, reunification percentage and placement stability, had mixed results for the county in 2019.
Moves per 1000 Days
|Year
|Moves per 1000 Days
|2014
|4.75
|2015
|5.33
|2016
|2.65
|2017
|4.36
|2018
|2.85
|2019
|3.16
Reunification percentage measures how quickly a department can safely return a child to his or her home. The federal benchmark is 40.5 percent of children back home within 12 months and the statewide average in 2019 was 40.11 percent.
But, Jefferson County came in below that. It had 33.33 percent of children in its care reunified within 12 months, according to the county data. Ruehlow said this number is impacted by a lot of factors, but even when the system throws a wrench in the works, the department needs to work for a solution.
“We have so many kids around (alcohol and drug issues) that they weren’t ready to go home,” Ruehlow said. “There’s lots of variables, but one of them is us and we need to be timely.”
Percent reunified
|Year
|Reunification percentage
|2014
|27%
|2015
|27%
|2016
|38.7%
|2017
|32.6%
|2018
|37.21%
|2019
|33.33%
He said delays in the often slow-moving courts system can impact this number, but the unpredictability of drug addiction and mental health also can make it difficult.
“Those are hard to pinpoint when it’s safe to go home,” Ruehlow said. “When people are erratic and out of control, we can’t control for that. There’s no clock on addiction.”
Even with the county falling below the federal benchmark on reunification within a year, 45 percent of the children in its care are back home within 12 to 23 months, the data shows.
Placement stability tracks how many times a child moves within 1,000 days. In 2019, the number spiked from 2018, yet remained below the federal benchmark of 4.12 moves. Jefferson County’s children moved 3.16 times per 1,000 days in 2019. In 2018, it was 2.85 moves — the second-lowest number in the last five years, the data shows.
“We’re really happy with placement stability still, extra happy with those numbers to be where they are with the influx of cases,” Ruehlow said.
Kids reaching permanence
|Year
|Children reaching permanence
|2015
|37
|2016
|28
|2017
|58
|2018
|45
|2019
|40
Moving into the rest of 2020, Ruehlow said, the department is aiming to get more children placed with family members rather than in foster homes, and work with the county circuit court to review cases more often.
“We want to shine a light on those kids and talk about why they are not home and how they can get home,” Ruehlow said. “Cut through the red tape to figure out, is it a parenting issue? A drug addiction issue? If we can get those families services, we can get those kids home. We need to keep shining a light on the kids that get taken into custody and make sure even more kids are going with relatives.”
Most of the county’s placements in 2019 were in foster care with 119, the data shows. Forty-five percent of those placements, 53, were with family or “like-kin” such as a teacher or family friend, according to Ruehlow.
Nine placements were in residential treatment centers and eight were in group homes.
This continues a trend over the last decade of smaller percentages of children in the more restrictive settings of group homes or treatment centers. The county hasn’t had a child removed from home and placed in a juvenile corrections center since 2012, according to the data.
Alternate Care Placements
|Placement Setting
|Number
|Foster Care
|119
|Residential Treatment Center
|9
|Juvenile Corrections
|0
|Group Homes
|8
It is possible one child was placed in all three types of placements, which would mean being counted in each category, Ruehlow said. But he hopes in 2020 that 60 percent of placements will be with family or “like-kin.”
He also said the county will continue to work toward two main goals.
The first is identifying children in need and providing resources to families before the department is called for an allegation of abuse or neglect.
The second is working within the system to get children to permanency — whether that means reunification, transfer of guardianship, termination of parental rights or adoption — as fast as possible.
