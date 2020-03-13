JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Jail is restricting all on-site visitations to prevent any possible spread of the coronavirus to inmates, sheriffs officials said Friday afternoon.
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Capt. Margo Gray said they are restricting contact because of the close-quarter environment the inmates live in.
“If one inmate were to become sick, there is a higher propensity to cross-contaminate,” Gray, the jail administrator, said.
People who come to the jail to visit a friend or loved one will not be allowed in the facility; however, there will be an option to use a video-call system, she said.
“We want to keep as much of the public off-site as possible,” she emphasized.
The restrictions of face-to-face contact with inmates also will include attorneys and probation officers. They will, however, be able to use the video-call system, as well.
“We are trying to ensure the safety and well-being of the inmates who are currently kept in the facility and prevent any type of cross-contamination,” said sheriff's office Chief Deputy Jeff Parker.
The process to help slow the spread of the virus also will include extra precautions by the staff who work at the jail.
Gray said the move is indefinite until there is a better understanding of the situation. She also said additional screenings are being put in place for any new inmate entering the facility.
The jail also is monitoring its own staff for the virus on a daily basis.
As part of the change, all programs, such as the ministry, literacy council and programs that usually have outside people come to the jail to meet with inmates, will be shut down.
“What we want to do is cut things off at the beginning stages to minimize contact now and create a more sanitized environment in the jail,” Gray said.
For inmates who appear to have flu-like symptoms, Parker said, the jail has its own medical staff on hand within the facility — county and contractual nurses.
If there is cause of more testing, he said, the response would be like anyone who had the same condition.
“We would immediately put a mask on them and remove them from other inmates and transfer them to the nearest medical facility to see what (the doctor) recommends,” he said. “And testing to see if it’s the flu or something related to the COVID-19 virus.”
