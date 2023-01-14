Things move fast and it's easy to miss an edition of the local paper amid the scrum.
With that in mind, here's the weekly digest of the stories that ran in the pages of the Daily Jefferson County Union this week.
A Sunday night five-alarm fire that tore through a recycling business in Whitewater didn't make the Monday edition, though it did make our website Monday morning, and was the top story throughout the day.
In the print edition, a report about the future of landmarks in Whitewater, with a picture of the Starin Park Water Tower, was the lead story. Officials face a decision about the future of the tower, which needs repairs.
The City of Jefferson approved golf carts on some city streets.
A fire tore through a location for the John's Disposal recycling business about 10 p.m. Sunday evening. Fortunately, no one was injured in the blaze. City officials held a press conference Monday afternoon, and said the final steps for controlling the blaze could take two or three days. More than 30 agencies responded to the blaze.
In Johnson Creek, officials are potentially restarting a search for a new city administrator.
On Wednesday, we reported the Jefferson County Clean Sweep schedule for 2023, under new leadership. The annual event collects hundreds of pounds of e-waste and other materials.
There's little ice on the Rock River in Watertown as I type this, and rivers, streams and lakes locally are mostly ice-free. However, local snowmobilers can be parts of clubs that travel to places where conditions are ideal. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources issued a reminder Wednesday on snowmobile safety ahead of the coldest part of the year. Be safe, sled heads!
Jefferson County is seeking $5 million from state officials to assist with child support collection efforts in the county.
Fort Atkinson High School graduate and UW Freshman art student Jessie Sharp has become the face of an art competition hosted by the Milwaukee Art Museum.
Inflation is hitting local wallets and household budgets hard this year. Among those impacted: food banks, which provide free or discounted food to those in need. The impacts of inflation on local food banks vary, though the biggest impact might be at the regional level, where Milwaukee-based Hunger Task Force is feeling the pinch. This story looks at the different impacts inflation has had on food bank contributions.
That's it for this weekend. Remember to check Tuesday's edition and the website for the latest stories in the Daily Jefferson County Union.
A brief reminder: there will be no print edition on Monday because of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.
See something you think should make this digest, or the paper in general? Email me at boconnor@dailyunion.com
