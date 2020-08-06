JEFFERSON — On Saturday, July 25, Jefferson County K-9 Unit members had the opportunity to participate in the Law Enforcement Training Team of South-Eastern Wisconsin (LETTSEW) K-9 Fest 2020 in Jefferson.
This is annual fundraising event for area law enforcement K-9 units. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event was notably scaled back.
The LETTSEW K9 Foundation supports K-9 units in law enforcement and educates the communities they serve and protect. These communities include the Whitewater, Fort Atkinson, Lake Mills, Watertown and University of Wisconsin-Whitewater police departments, and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
“These small community K-9 units have always been ‘for the community, by the community.’ which means that the unit is not taxpayer funded. “We are incredibly fortunate to receive support from individuals and groups like LETTSEW K-9,” said Chief Aaron Raap of the Whitewater Police Department.
Morning activities included a golf scramble and motorcycle ride. Whitewater Police Officer Stuppy and K-9 Tilla, along with Chief Raap, attended a meet-and-greet during registration for the morning events. In the afternoon, attendees were treated to a K-9 demonstration that included obedience, an article search, a narcotic search, a bomb/explosive search and a show-stopping apprehension. Participating in the demonstration were Lake Mills Police Officer Adams and K-9 Truman, UW-Whitewater Police Officer Servi and K-9 Truus, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy Gukich and K-9 Balko, and sheriff’s Deputy Jansen, K-9 Gader and decoy Deputy Jason Hacht.
IN 2020, LETTSEW has facilitated the purchase of a K-9, paid emergency medical expenses and supplied training equipment to the units represented. Look for additional events, including a Beer Booze Meat and Pull Tab Raffle, Bbingo, a sock hop and spring gala.
If interested in joining the LETTSEW K-9 team, call (920) 650-0088, email lettsewk9@gmail.com or find the group on Facebook at Lettesewk9 Foundation.
