JEFFERSON — It was advertised as a large and potentially impactful “community-input workshop” to plan the immediate future of the Jefferson County parks system. Trouble was, it became buried in a mid-February snowdrift.
Monday night’s snowstorm all but shut down Jefferson County roads, making it difficult for most in the community to attend the county’s parks planning meeting.
So, for now, Jefferson County officials will be relying on emailed input from members of the community on how the public wishes to see its parks system evolve over the next five years.
In its effort to continue momentum generated by the parks system during the past 25 years, the Jefferson County Parks Department is welcoming back Steve Grabow, retired professor emeritus with the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension. Now retired, Grabow is the county’s former full-time community development adviser.
Joining Grabow is another Jefferson County planning veteran, Margaret Burlingham of the consulting firm LanDesign by Margaret Burlingham.
The pair will help develop an update of the existing Jefferson County Parks, Recreation and Open Space Plan that will take the county out another five years. Both have been involved with the Parks Department in many planning efforts for at least the past two decades.
Despite the weather Monday, the Parks Department went ahead and hosted the Community Input Workshop at the UW-Extension facility on Jefferson’s south side. The event was designed, in part, “to celebrate and share the many successes of the Jefferson County Parks system over the years.” It also was scheduled to capture the public’s hopes and vision for the the parks.
“We are very interested in your specific ideas on what a successful parks system should look like in the future,” an invitation to the event said. “We are intending to get a nice cross-section of perspectives from this.”
With the exception of one member of the public — former county board Supervisor Frankie Fuller — and a representative of Fort HealthCare, Traci Wilson, the only people in the audience for the visioning session were representatives of Jefferson County government. These included County Administrator Ben Wehmeier, county board Supervisor Steve Nass and county board Chairman Jim Schroeder.
At the height of the meeting, there were 10 people in a room that could hold 100. The public now has its chance to offer input by visiting https://jeffersonco.seamlessdocs.com/f/sefunkop4wgw, on which three questions are asked:
• What do you most appreciate, are proud of and value most about the Jefferson County Parks System and implementation of past plans?
• What are new vision ideas that you think could lead to an improved or enhanced parks system?
• How would you like to see the parks system move forward and which initiatives or actions are most important to you?
Jefferson County Parks Supervisor Kevin Wiesmann said the purpose of the meeting Monday was, in part, to find out where the parks stand in the eyes of the general public, and where the public and the county want to go with them.
Burlingham said the goal of the meeting, and of ones that will take place in the future, is not to “redo” the plan, but to “tweak” it.
“We are not trying to do a whole revamp of the plan,” she said, with Wiesmann adding that Burlingham, with her extensive local planning experience, provides a wealth of knowledge to the procedure.
The theme of “balance” within the parks system came to the fore during the evening. It was agreed the parks should offer many different amenities, such as social activities, Native American and settler history, camping and picnic opportunities, along with water and angling recreation. Also available should be opportunities for biking, running and hiking; cross-country skiing; bird-watching; pet-exercise; general peace, solitude and natural beauty and open spaces with fresh air.
Parkland expansion priorities were listed at Dorothy Carnes, Korth and Garman parks. New acquisition goals were noted as being in the areas of Cushman Mill, Oakland Highlands, Red Cedar Lake, North Shore Morraine, Hope Lake and the Scuppernong Valley. Corridor priorities lie in the Watertown-to-Waterloo line, the one linking Waterloo to Lake Mills, and the Interurban Trail leading to the Milwaukee lakefront.
Schroeder said he would like to see more development of parkland in the eastern part of the county. Wiesmann said that makes sense, because Ixonia is the county’s fastest-growing area.
Wiesmann and Burlingham agreed that it is important that county officials and the public take the process of planning for the next five years of parks progress seriously. Grant money can hinge on how much value the parks are perceived to have, locally.
The group noted it is currently in the “Mission, Vision, Values Phase” of a longer process expected to be completed later this year.
“We have very well-designed and laid-out parks, due to good past planning,” Wiesmann said.
He also said there is a strong history of parks planning in Jefferson County, going back to the mid-1990s.
According to Wiesmann, the Glacial Heritage Area Plan plays a big role in the overall treatment of parks in certain portions of Jefferson County and that Jefferson County is unique due, in part, to the presence of rivers and lakes, glacial topography, Native American history, agricultural and industrial history, and other attributes.
Also making the county unique are development pressures from every direction, perhaps most from the east and the Milwaukee metropolitan area, and the west from Dane County.
“This county is a unique place to try and preserve,” Wiesmann said.
Burlingham said that although population in the county has been fairly static in recent years, continued planning for more and improved parks is important, because with surrounding growth, things will not remain the same in terms of limited growth.
Wiesmann also said he and other parks staff members are noticing that, as the Jefferson County Parks become more prominent on the landscape, people are becoming familiar with more of them and their fondness for certain ones is growing.
“We get tons and tons of people who want to come out and volunteer on projects,” Wiesmann said.
Nass said he continually is impressed with the county parks.
“I think once people get out in the parks, once they seek them out, they are amazed,” the supervisor from Lake Mills said. “We have an amazing diversity of parks and there is something for everybody.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.