Voters in Jefferson County said no to recurring referendums in Fort Atkinson, Lake Mills and Whitewater, but passed construction projects in Jefferson and Fort Atkinson and a four-year operating expenses referendum in Whitewater.
Residents of those four communities had their hands full with referendums Tuesday, with the City of Whitewater also getting voters’ approval to pay for expanded first-responder services seven months after Fort Atkinson passed a similar referendum.
The School District of Fort Atkinson’s first referendum question—to exceed the revenue limit on a recurring basis plus additional money on a three-year non-recurring basis—failed by a vote of 4,153 to 3,639. The district’s second referendum question, which was to spend $22 million on capital projects, passed by a vote of 4,149 to 3,367.
The Whitewater Unified School District’s referendum—identical to a four-year, limited-term referendum that was expiring—appeared to pass handily, with unofficial totals as of 10 p.m. of 3,251 to 2,247, with all precincts reporting in Jefferson County and seven of eight precincts reporting in Walworth County. It asked voters if the district may exceed its revenue limit by $4,400,000 beginning in the 2023-24 school year and ending with the 2026-27 school year for non-recurring purposes.
These consist of maintaining targeted class sizes, student support and mental health services. The goal is also to maintain comprehensive instructional and co-curricular programs, as well as keep up standards in technology, safety and facilities infrastructure.
The City of Whitewater’s referendum asked voters if the city should be allowed to exceed its levy limit of $4,656,852 by 23.6% in 2023 to establish, staff and operate a municipal government fire and emergency services department. The referendum results in a levy of $5,756,852 and on an ongoing basis includes the increase of $1,100,000 for each fiscal year going forward. It passed by a vote of 2,476 to 1,379, with the vote breakdown being 423 to 258 in Jefferson County and 2,053 to 1,121 in Walworth County.
Lake Mills School District’s referendum question No. 1, to spend $44 million on new and repurposed school buildings, failed by a vote of 2,987 to 2,213. The second, to add $950,000 per year to its spending, failed by a vote of 2,894 opposed to 2,301.
In Jefferson, with 8 of 9 precincts reporting, the school district’s Question I, to spend $34 million on school facilities, was ahead by a vote of 2,685 to 2,325. Question No. 2, to spend $8 million on an athletic complex, was failing 2,852 to 2,128.
