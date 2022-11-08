Voting
Buy Now

Fort Atkinson resident was greeted with a friendly smile from a poll worker at the information booth. 

 Nicole Eithun

Voters in Jefferson County said no to recurring referendums in Fort Atkinson, Lake Mills and Whitewater, but passed construction projects in Jefferson and Fort Atkinson and a four-year operating expenses referendum in Whitewater.

Residents of those four communities had their hands full with referendums Tuesday, with the City of Whitewater also getting voters’ approval to pay for expanded first-responder services seven months after Fort Atkinson passed a similar referendum.

Load comments