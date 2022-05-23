JEFFERSON - The Jefferson school district received close to $15,000 in donations in the past month, bringing the 2022 year-to-date donation total to almost $98,000.
New donations submitted in this past month include:
From the Olson family, $1,800 toward landscaping trees presented in the memory of Dell Olson, who served as a teacher, counselor and administrator for the Jefferson schools for 31 years.
From the Ron Blair Memorial, $373.30 toward the post-high-school special education Eagle Pathways program, in memory of Blair, a past member of the Jefferson school board.
From the Jefferson Community Foundation, $500 toward the cost of Jefferson High School vocal students and one Jefferson Middle School vocal student attending the State Solo and Ensemble competition.
Also from the Jefferson Community Foundation, $800 toward the AVID program at Jefferson High School.
Also from the Jefferson Community Foundation, $3,091.61 toward outdoor learning space for the kindergarten class at East Elementary School.
Also from the Jefferson Community Foundation, $100 toward post-prom activities for Jefferson High School students.
From the Jefferson Middle School Parent-Teacher Organization, $1,248 toward JMS students attending the "Beyond the Notes" music festival in Wisconsin Dells, including meals and admission.
Also from the Jefferson Middle School Parent-Teacher Organization, $500 toward the cost of the DJ for the eighth-grade dance.
From the West Elementary School Parent-Teacher Organization, $1,940 toward sensory stencils and paint for the Pope Path outside that school.
From an anonymous donor, $100 worth of books for the Sullivan Elementary School book fair;
From Bridget Babcock, $200 toward the Jefferson High School drama program.
From Casey's General Store in Jefferson, a loyalty donation to West Elementary School in the amount of $9.20.
From the Ice Age Trail Alliance, $160 toward busing costs for third and fourth-grade students from Sullivan to visit the Ice Age Trail in Dousman.
From Jaeckel Brothers, 10 buckets of rocks, valued at $250, for students to paint during Hope Week district-wide.
From the Jefferson High School Eagles Athletic Booster Club, $1,475 to offset the cost of an end-zone camera for the Jefferson High School football program.
From Schnuelle, Witte and Associates, $2,000 to be used for athletic fees for students in need at Jefferson High School and Jefferson Middle School.
From the VFW Post 3589 Auxiliary in Jefferson, $100 worth of Patriotism through Literacy books for classrooms at Sullivan Elementary School.
