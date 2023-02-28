Jefferson East Elementary School principal earns state reading honor

JEFFERSON — In the early days of the pandemic, when educators everywhere were struggling to negotiate distance learning, East Elementary School principal Jake Wichman was thinking ahead.
Supporting teachers and students through this challenging time, he advocated for relationships over rigor, meanwhile using that time spent apart to build up classroom libraries for the students’ eventual return.
Wichman’s tireless advocacy for education, and for reading in particular, has earned him the Outstanding Administrator Award from the Wisconsin State Reading Association.
The annual award recognizes an outstanding administrator in the field of literacy who advocates for reading in the school, at home and in the community; who stays abreast of current research regarding how best to teach reading; and who serves as a role model for students and staff in this area.
The honor was presented Feb. 16 at the annual state reading association convention at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee. Wichman attended for free as an honoree.
The East principal was nominated by the regional South Kettle Moraine Reading Council, with which he has been involved for many years, supporting teachers and readers in school and in extracurricular opportunities which build readers’ confidence and foster excellence.
Kerry Niemuth, reading interventionist at East and president of the South Kettle Moraine Reading Council, nominated him for the award.
Adding their own nominations were Barb Johnson, retired Director of Curriculum and Instruction for the School District of Jefferon, along with teachers and parents.
Parent Kristine DeBlare said that Wichman’s personal advocacy and intervention for one of her children who was struggling with reading got her child back on track and built confidence so that child was ready when the time came to advance to middle school.
Jennifer Baumhofer, another East parent, credited Wichman’s personal touch and encouragement with helping her children overcome reading barriers.
Of one of her sons “saw his principal as a patient mentor and kind friend,” Baumhofer said. “He saw him practice what he preached, which meant the world to me as a mom.”
Johnson commended Wichman for his support of numerous opportunities for professional development in the area of literacy; the way he set aside training and shared planning time within his own building; and his willingness to enter classrooms to model effective instructional practice.
“Mr. Wichman is an instructional leader and coach for his teachers and a role model for other principals,” Johnson said.
Wichman said he was humbled to be honored and excited to be able to participate in the award ceremony last week, where he said he heard from many inspiring educators.
East Elementary School has long had a strong reading program, with many special activities throughout the year to build students; excitement about reading, and Wichman has helped to build the program even further, Niemuth said.
Among the reading events the school holds every year are the Reading Mountain, in which grade levels compete against each-other to “climb a mountain” with time spent reading translating into miles. When the school met its overall reading goal last year, Wichman allowed the students to transform him into an ice cream sundae by covering him in sticky toppings and whipped cream.
“Jake sat in the kiddie pool covered in an ooey goey mess and smiled,” Niemuth said. “The kids just beamed at him, and I believe this year we will reach over one million minutes.”
Each October, the school hosts a “Reading Dungeon,” transforming the reading room into a spooky destination. Students can enter the associated writing contest and write spooky stories, the top entries of which are read out loud to other students at the culminating activity.
Another highly anticipated reading activity at East is the Interpretive Reading Contest.
Students work hard to develop their reading fluency by reading storybooks or chapters aloud to an audience, competing against others at their own grade level. The top readers from each grade level advance to the regional competition, held in Fort Atkinson.
Every year, East has around 80 students who choose to participate in this rigorous competition.
To help students prepare for the contest, Wichman spends hours after school listening to students read and giving helpful tips. He also hosts a big award assembly to honor those who participate, purchasing T-shirts for the finalists who advance to the regional competition.
Each year, East also holds a huge “Care and Share Book Fair,” collecting books from families and the community to give out to students so that every student can take home a tall pile of books of their choice to read over the summer. It’s a huge community effort, and students get to keep all of the books or recycle them through the next year’s fair.
In addition to supporting all of these reading activities, Wichman also puts a lot of effort into supporting individual readers, hosting small book clubs in his own office and reaching out to students personally. Finally, he does everything he can to support educator training in this area, sending teachers to targeted literacy training and welcoming new ideas to boost reading in the school community.
Wichman said he’s honored to be chosen for this award, but that it really reflects the work of a whole team of teachers and other staff members at East who work together for the benefit of all.
“They make it easy to support all of the wonderful things we’ve got going on at East,” Wichman said. “Receiving this award is a nice validation of all of the hard work our staff has put in.”
The principal said his goal and that of his fellow East educators is to get students excited about reading, to engage them on a number of different levels and to create opportunities for “accidental learning” that motivates students beyond regular lessons.
“We want to foster lifelong readers, lifelong learners,” he said.
