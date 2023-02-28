Jefferson East Elementary School principal earns state reading honor
Jake Wichman, principal of East Elementary School in Jefferson, earned a top state reading advocacy honor last week, being selected as the Outstanding Administrator of the year by the Wisconsin State Reading Association. He’s pictured here with the award, standing alongside Kerry Niemuth, East reading interventionist.

 Pam Chickering Wilson

JEFFERSON — In the early days of the pandemic, when educators everywhere were struggling to negotiate distance learning, East Elementary School principal Jake Wichman was thinking ahead.

Supporting teachers and students through this challenging time, he advocated for relationships over rigor, meanwhile using that time spent apart to build up classroom libraries for the students’ eventual return.

