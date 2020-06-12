JEFFERSON — The Class of 2020 took its first step toward high school Thursday with Jefferson Middle School’s eighth-grade promotion ceremony.
But unlike in previous years, every eighth-grader took that step individually, from their own home, as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic kept them from stepping up in-person to receive their certificates.
The online ceremony took place on the evening of June 10, the day that originally was slated to be the last day of school for the 2019-20 school year.
Actually, with the minimum hours and day of classtime waived due to the pandemic, this year's classes wrapped up a week earlier, giving teachers and administrators a chance to prepare for the next school year, to account for lessons and time missed and to plan to any one of several different scenarios that the fall semester might bring.
Principal Nick Skretta gave a brief congratulatory speech on the occasion.
"This has been a unique year to say the least — a year filled with newness, promise, challenges, and more than anything, a year filled with good," the principal said.
He said that one message he has tried to share with all of the students this year is that "how you see the world determines the world you see.
"Do you see deficits, challenges, negativity, and inconvenience?" he asked. "Or do you see opportunities to grow, change, do something good, and make the best of any situation?
"This is your choice with not only school, but with relationships work, and your future," Skretta said.
He urged the incoming freshmen to make the most of their opportunities in high school and in life; to develop incredible relationships with family, friends, and those they work with; and to work to create an amazing future.
"Right now what you believe will determine what you create," he said. "I encourage you to believe the best is yet to come and to know that if you work hard and look for opportunities great things will come your way."
Skretta noted that he and all of the staff members at Jefferson Middle School have enjoyed celebrating students' successes, and now that the eighth-grade class is moving on, educators look forward to seeing students' continued growth and success at Jefferson High School.
As always, the major eighth-grade awards were presented during the promotion ceremony.
The school named two merit award winners, recognizing Jon Ellifson and Libby Krause for their leadership, character, scholarship and service.
The eighth-grade Quale-Arnold Award, given each year to the "student who has been the most pleasure to teach," went to Payton Schmidt.
The eighth-grade Principal's Awards were presented to Anna Dehnert, John Kraus, Andi Spies and Ali Werning.
The eighth-grade Optimist Award, which recognizes the student who most exemplifies the Optimist Creed, went to Joey Pupanek.
There were several awards for excellence in the various subject areas.
Eighth-grade social studies awards were presented to Alivia Nelson and Jon Ellifson.
Eighth-grade health awards went to Kiana Mitchell, Emily Boucher, Gavin Porter and Olivia Dehnert.
Eighth-grade science awards were given to Riley Schroedl and Colton Krause.
Eighth-grade English Language Arts awards went to Ali Werning, Rebecca Wolfe, Rachel Simonson and Erika Rojas Olivares.
The eighth-grade Advanced Math Award went to Anna Dehnert, while Math 8 awards were presented to Aiden Kammer and Makaylla Wiedenfeld.
Recognized as high achievers in Spanish due to their AVANTSTAMP 4S scores were Sofia Stigler, Mariah Wagner, Alivia Nelson, Annly Saavedra and Citlali Basilio.
Eighth-grade technology education awards went to Natalie Eilenfeldt and Patrick Traver.
The eighth-grade Band Director's Award was presented to to Parker Schwieso and the eighth-grade Choir Director's Awards went to Jordan Fleege and Dominic Ritter.
The eighth-grade Drama Directors' Award went to Payton Schmidt.
Technology Tools awards went to Nathaniel Davis and Sofia Stigler.
Art awards went to Angie Dow and Rebecca Wolfe.
Finally, eighth-grade physical education award was presented to Payton Schmidt and Jesse Strasburg.
Eighth-graders who will be advancing to Jefferson High School in the fall include:
Jonah Alexander, Andrew Altermatt, Dakota Alvarado, Robb Au, Abraham Abalos, Citlali Basilio, Evan Bates, Grave Behm, Eva Beyer, Samantha Boettcher, Emmanuel Bonilla, Emily Boucher, Haylie Brasch, Brawnson Bredlow, Alexis Bronstad, Ethan Bruders, Daniel Carl, Adam Cartwright, Jemima Cervantes Navarro, Kiara Cherry, Brandon Chesmore, Karim Cisse, Monserrath Cortes Genis, Allyson Cunningham, Nathaniel Davis, Anna Dehnert, Olivia Dehnert, Haden Dempsey, Beau Dieckman, Alexis Dobson, Thomas Dooley, Angelina Dow, Natalie Eilenfeldt, Jonathan Ellifson, Marek Engle, Jared Facio Orega, Lily Fairfield, Destiny Filter, Jordan Fleege, Lucas Frank, Tyler Fredrick, Samantha Ganser, Brady Garcia Varela, Kasmira Guptill, Kazmina Guptill, Lilly Harmon, Alan Hauser, Payton Heard.
Also, Alexandria Hesse, Summer Huebel, Tyler Jablonski, Hunter Jacobson, Jayce Jennings, Marcos Jose, Aidan Kammer, Kassandra Kloss, John Kraus, Colton Krause, Libby Krause, Reid Krull, Mitchel Langholff, Aniya Lee-Hydara, Jena Lenz, Rylan Fredric Leuazay, Jerold Logemann, Annabelle Luebke, Luis Luengas, Peter Martinez, Claudia Maze, Lealani Messer, Aedan Metcalf, Cayen Miller, Elizabeth Miller, Kiana Mitchell, Jack Moldenhauer, Marshall Nanez, Alivia Nelson, Gary Nurthup, Mario Ortiz, Alexander Osorio-Ramirez, Cade Pagel, Myah Pavlekovich, Drew Peterson, Wyatt Peterson, Avalyn Phillips, Eric Pitman, Lars Pitman, Gavin Porter, Rilynne Preston, Joseph Pupanek, Ramone Ramirez, Kylie Rechlin, Devan Redenius, Adaylia Rische, Dominic Ritter, Andri Rogel Varela.
And, Erika Rojas Olivares, Henrik Ross, Landon Rutherford, Annly Saavedra, Gabrielle Sailer, Brooke Salzwedel, Hector Sanchez, Payton Schmidt, Cynthia Schnarsky, Riley Schroedl, Tyler Schroedl, Zachary Schweitzer, Palmer Schwieso, Parker Schwieso, Jaden Sikora, Rachel Simonson, Abigail Smith, Madelyn Smith, Morgan Sowles, Andi Spies, Keirah Sterwald, Lukas Sterwald, Sofia Stigler, Jesse Strasburg, Dalton Sweeney, Ashlyn Tessman, Patrick Traver, Gabriel Trefftzs, Samson Unke, Timothy Vang, Talan Vankeuren, Jorge Varela, Luis Vazquez, Natalia Vecchione, Brady Vogel, Mariah Wagner, Kyle Werner, Alison Werning, Makaylla Wiedenfeld, Ariyanna Williams, Aiden Willis, Ian Willis, Rebecca Wolfe, Alyssa Wollenzien, Kirsten Woychiuk and Kyler Yuhas.
