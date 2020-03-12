As more cases of coronavirus disease are confirmed around the state, nation and world, several public school districts throughout the Jefferson County area are taking precautionary measures to safeguard the health of their students, staff and the public at large.
Fort Atkinson
School District of Fort Atkinson District Administrator Rob Abbott updated staff, students and parents Thursday on the district’s response to the COVID-19 virus. All updates regarding the coronavirus disease, he said, can be found on the safety page of the district’s website.
“Since (last week), Wisconsin has additional new presumed positive cases of COVID-19,” Abbott said in a memo to staff. “It has been reported to us that these individuals had a history of domestic travel. While there is not a great deal of new information to share, I did want to provide every reassurance that we continue to plan and enact suggestions as provided by government agencies.”
The Jefferson County Health Department and the Wisconsin Department of Public Health, he said, believe that the risk of infection in this area still is low.
“At this point in time, we have not been directed to cancel or close schools,” Abbott stated. “However, experts agree that following spring break travel, it is likely COVID-19 will spread further throughout our nation.”
He shared the following statement from Louise Wilson, school nursing and health services consultant with the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction: “As you can tell, this is a very fluid situation, and as more testing is done, the expectation is that more positive cases of COVID-19 will be identified … State and local public health departments are working to determine at what levels and for what reasons they would ask school districts to close.
“These agencies are well aware of the ramifications of closing schools and the impact on students, staff, parents and communities,” the consultant continued. “Closures may be for short periods of time to allow for cleaning, or for more extended periods of time to break the cycle of disease transmission.”
The superintendent advised that the first line of defense is washing hands as often as possible.
“Health officials point out that recommendations may change quickly during the course of any viral outbreak,” Abbott said. “In the meantime, we ask that families continue to remind our students and each other to practice good handwashing, and to cover their coughs and sneezes.”
The district’s custodial team, he noted, continues to be diligent in cleaning efforts overall as a department, and items that typically are wiped down on rotation now are being done daily, if not more regularly.
“In addition, the Buildings and Grounds Department also is stocking up on available hand soap, roll towels and disinfectants,” Abbott said. “As an extra layer of precaution, we will be distributing multiple disinfectant wipe kits, as well as other cleaning supplies to be used on mobile devices multiple times throughout the day.
“Similarly, he said, “the Nutrition Department has been taking extra cleaning measures such as sanitizing condiment containers and other communal touchpoints between lunches.”
In the lunchroom, staff are removing the self-service aspect from the lunch line, the superintendent said, noting that beginning today, March 13, all School District of Fort Atkinson buildings will be unavailable to nondistrict-sponsored use until further notice.
“This is in an effort to maintain a healthy and safe learning environment for our students and team members, and to limit building contamination while preserving custodial supplies,” Abbott said.
“Our district administrative team and medical services will continue to work with state and local health officials to monitor the situation, and update our response and documentation as necessary during this rapidly-evolving situation,” he concluded. “We will update families and staff as new information is received. Any changes will be communicated through email, the district website and social media.”
Jefferson
Like its neighbors, School District of Jefferson officials have been making some tough calls as they determine what steps need to be taken to keep students safe.
State forensics? Canceled. Track meets for the next few weeks? Canceled. Other athletic events? Severely restricted. History Bowl? Canceled.
The School District of Jefferson on Thursday sent out a five-page memo to families informing them of steps the district is taking to protect students, how best to avoid catching the coronavirus — or any influenza — and when people should stay home.
“With no prescription to follow, we will consider many helpful resources and make the most informed decision(s) we can given the amount of available information,” said Superintendent Mark Rollefson “Calm, cool, and rational thinking will prevail.”
He said that the coronavirus, like the SARS epidemic and others that have gone before, likely will run its course. During this higher-risk period, the School District of Jefferson will rely on information from public health professionals to guide the district in its decisionmaking.
The local schools will be turning to the World Health Organization, Department of Public Instruction, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Wisconsin Department of Administration, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention state school nurse and health services and the Jefferson County Health Department for guidance on this issue.
Most at risk, Rollefson pointed out, are the elderly and for those with immunodeficiencies.
If health officials call for more closures and a higher level of precautions, the School District of Jefferson will reassess what it already is doing and take additional measures.
Right now, Rollefson said, the Jefferson district is doing well in terms of attendance, even as some people are affected by the regular flu bugs that are going around.
During the last week of February and the first week of March, the Jefferson schools observed a slight increase in student absences due to illnesses, including the flu, he noted. However, this week starting March 9, student attendance actually had been better than normal for this time of the year.
Sharing information from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Rollefson said that if COVID-19 begins to spread wider in Wisconsin communities, state and local public health officials would consider community interventions such as temporary closures of child-care facilities and schools; workplace social distancing; measures such as replacing in-person meetings with teleworking, and modifying, postponing, or canceling mass gatherings.
“The district will take a cautious stance with the information available to us from these various resources,” Rollefson said.
One common question that comes up is the potential for virtual learning, as is being done at some universities.
If schools are closed for a brief period of time (five days or less) the Jefferson schools could make up the time as it would snow days, with some hours made up and other absorbed into the existing schedule. Some days/hours would not be made up while others would.
To date, the Jefferson schools have had no weather-related closures for the 2019-20 school year.
If school were canceled for more than five days, virtual learning would be one option, as would making days/hours up to meet state instructional requirements, or some combination of both.
“Virtual learning may not be an option for the district simply due to the fact that there are many families who do not have WiFi home access,” Rollefson said, adding that others have access, but the quality is poor and might not be able to accommodate a full online program.
Secondly, few of the district’s K-12 teachers have undergone the professional development training on how to deliver instruction and foster learning utilizing an online platform.
“The few teachers that we have who have taught online classes to high school-age students via JEDI Virtual learning had extensive training prior to being able to effectively deliver such instruction,” Rollefson said.
However, in some exceptional cases, the district might be able to deliver distance learning to particularly vulnerable students on a case-specific basis.
As to state hours requirements, school boards, under Wisconsin Stat. 118.38, may request a waiver from the department of Public Instruction after a public hearing is held in the district. Historically, the DPI has not waived the hours requirement through this process.
In addition, the DPI recently went on record indicating that it does not anticipate approving waivers for instructional hours at this time for COVID-19.
As to mandatory testing, districts have a limited window to offer various standardized tests, but they could move testing up within that window to provide more flexibility later.
“Things are rapidly changing,” Rollefson said. “Every half-day, there are more closures and social distancing occurring.
“Leadership at the SDoJ will continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19, local outbreaks, the reaction from schools and organizations, and the guidance from health care,” he said. “Leadership at the SDoJ will only make closure decisions when considering directives or guidance from public health officials.”
Addressing bus transportation, Rollefson said the district’s provider, Dousman Transport, is taking many steps to protect its passengers. The company has implemented a routine sanitization schedule for all school buses, and it will continue this process until the current outbreak subsides.
Dousman Transport will be using a product manufactured by 3M called Neutral Quat Disinfectant, a cleaner commonly used by hospitals. This product will be sprayed on the interior of the school bus after the afternoon bus route, then left to dry overnight. No rinsing is required.
Within the school buildings, Jefferson officials have implemented a stronger regimen for sanitizing classrooms, lunch rooms, desks, locker rooms, cafeterias, restrooms and other such spaces.
As to Level 3 travelers, the superintendent said that as of March 10, the School District of Jefferson has not been informed of any students or staff currently traveling to these (affected) countries or traveling there over spring break.
As to upcoming spring break travel, several events still are in play. The Social Studies Conference in Madison, affecting three staff members, was still on as of Thursday afternoon.
“Cancellations of events across Wisconsin are happening at a rapid rate,” Rollefson said. “The School District of Jefferson will keep families, staff, students and the community informed if any of the above spring break events are canceled and/or altered,” he said.
Meantime, he said, precautionary measures people now can take to help avoid the virus include: Washing hands; having students and children wash their hands; and if exhibiting symptoms, stay home or seek medical assistance and advice.
“As events evolve, the district will communicate as appropriate depending upon national, state and local updates,” Rollefson concluded. “Please stay healthy.”
Whitewater
In a memo Thursday to staff, parents and students, Whitewater Unified School District Health Services staff emphasized that the school district values the health and well-being of its students, staff and families.
“Our No. 1 priority continues to be the safety and well-being of our students and staff,” said Interim District Administrator Jim Shaw.
He said that in consultation with the Walworth County Health Department, district medical advisor Dr. Roberta Wedl, the school health services team from Fort HealthCare and district leadership team, the current plan is to keep schools open until spring break through Friday, March 20
“We will continue to assess the situation to determine if closure of the school district is necessary,” he stated/ “At this time, we are not aware of any confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the area.”
Shaw said that all fieldtrips and events involving non-Whitewater schools are canceled starting Saturday, March 14.
“We are trying to minimize the potential for the spread of the virus between districts and geographic areas. Of particular concern is the risk associated with traveling to areas that are identified high risk, as well as having students and families from these areas traveling to our schools,” Shaw said. “At this time, after school practices and activities can continue.”
He said the District is planning for enhanced cleaning procedures utilizing a disinfectant recognized by the CDC to fight COVID-19 to help mitigate risks to students, staff, and community members who use our facilities.
He said that students in grades 6-12 who have one-to-one devices should bring them home daily in case the timeline for school closure changes.
“Families should be aware of the symptoms of COVID-19 and are encouraged to have their children stay home if symptoms are present,” he said, referring to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/symptoms.html. “Students who have symptoms of acute respiratory illness are recommended to stay home and not come to work until they are free of fever (100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or greater using an oral thermometer), signs of a fever, and any other symptoms for at least 24 hours, without the use of fever-reducing or other symptom-altering medicines (e.g. cough suppressants). Families should notify their school if their children are sick and report symptoms to school staff.”
Shaw said that if parents or guardians have medical concerns for the safety of their children, they are encouraged to make a family decision and inform schools if their child is not going to attend school.
“The district will monitor COVID-19 daily and keep families up to date of any changes to the school plan,” Shaw said. “In addition, we will continue to follow updates from the World Health Organization, CDC, Walworth County Health Department, School Health Services Team (Fort HealthCare), and our district medical advisor, Dr. Roberta Wedl.”
Johnson Creek
Both Johnson Creek District Administrator Michael Garvey and High School/Middle School Principal Neil O’Connell were out of the office Thursday, and staff at the district office said that the district did not have a press release ready at this time addressing the district’s efforts in relation to the Coronavirus.
Jefferson County 4-H
Meanwhile, the Jefferson County 4-H program, an educational program for children ages 5-19, is scurrying to accommodate dictates passed down by the state 4-H organization.
The 4-H Online Wisconsin state notification system reached out to 4-H leaders around Wisconsin today to ask that all state, county and local club activities from now through April 10 that are expected to draw more than 50 participants, draw participants from multiple counties or include participants from older or immune-vulnerable populations, should be canceled.
This includes state drama meetings like the planned Wisconsin 4-H Drama Company planning weekend at Wisconsin Dells.
Local 4-H leaders were asked to cancel their club meetings, community service and recreational activities if more than 50 people were expected to attend. Clubs with more than 50 members — most of whom need parents to drive them to meetings — automatically had to cancel or reschedule.
Meanwhile, county officials were working to size up all county-level activities.
For example, the countywide speech and poster contest originally set for March 30 has been moved to May 5, said Kim Buchholz of the Jefferson County University of Wisconsin-Extension Office.
“We realize this will be disappointing as our young people miss out on positive youth development opportunities,” the state 4-H Online notice read. “At this time, we need to follow the guidance of experts to keep our youth, volunteers, staff and everyone safe.”
