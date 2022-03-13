Matthew Buchholz, a junior at Jefferson High School, was among the students with the greatest number of state-qualifying entries at Saturday's regional Solo and Ensemble festival in Jefferson. Buchholz qualified for state with a classical solo, musical theatre solo and a piano duet, and also as a member of the JHS vocal jazz ensemble and as a member of the brass ensemble.
JEFFERSON - Following regional competition held at Jefferson High School Sunday, a number of individuals and ensembles from Jefferson have qualified for State Solo and Ensemble music festival.
The state competition will take place April 30 at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
In instrumental music, two school groups qualified for state, the brass ensemble and the percussion ensemble.
Playing with the brass ensemble were Tia Rios, Toby Weisensel, Brady Gehring, Olivia Jennrich, Matthew Buchholz, Karim Cisse, Evan Neitzel and Dylan Burow.
Performing with the percussion ensemble were: Brian Siegler, Eden Harstford, Mackenzie Hans, Hawk Blackledge, Gunnar Jurczyk and Anthony Schunk
In addition, several Jefferson instrumental soloists and small groups qualified for state.
These included:
Nicholas Fischer with a B-flat tenor saxophone solo; Lillian Kamenick with an E-flat baritone saxophone solo; Tia Rios with a trumpet solo; Matthew Buchholz and Toby Weisensel with a piano duet; Michael Maloney with a piano solo and Makaylla Wiedenfeld with a jazz piano solo.
Doing vocal music, one school ensemble qualified for state, the vocal jazz ensemble made up of Brooke Bauer, Matthew Buchholz, Allison Fisher, Ryan Haffelder, Emma Roehl, Clare Sande, Jadyn Splittgerber, Kate Utrie, Toby Weisensel and Rowan Wilson.
In addition, the following vocal solos or small groups qualified for state from the high school: Toby Weisensel, baritone solo and musical theatre solo; Matthew Buchholz, tenor solo and musical theatre solo; Rowan Wilson, alto solo and musical theatre solo; and Lillian Kamenick, alto solo.
Finally, one student from Jefferson Middle School qualified for state following Saturday's competition. That was Michael Wilson with a tenor solo.
