Jefferson High School recently named the Top 10 Percent of the graduating Class of 2022, along with the top 10 percent of underclassmen. The school held a reception Wednesday to honor the top scholars for 2022. Top seniors, pictured here, are: Front Row, left to right - Kate Utrie, Joanna Guevara, Aurelia Rutkowski, Dayanara Ramirez, Emily Zilisch, Gracyn Geyer; Back Row - Kendal Busler, Toby Weisensel, Aiden Devine, Meghan Magner, David Neitzel, Julia Ball, Mason Marin and Lauren Dempsey.
JEFFERSON - Jefferson High School recently announced the top 10 percent of students in each class according to academic rank.
The school hosted a reception last week for the top 10 percent of seniors in the Class of 2022. At the reception, each honoree was allowed to invite guests, not just family members but also the teachers at various levels who had inspired them over the years, from elementary classroom teachers to middle and high school instructors.
Honored as the top 10 percent of this year's seniors, the Class of 2022, were the following, listed in alphabetical order:
Julia Ball, Kendal Busler, Lauren Dempsey Aiden Devine, Gracyn Geyer, Joanna Guevara, Meghan Magner, Mason Marin, David Neitzel, Dayanara Ramirez, Aurelia Rutkowski, Isabel Tackman, Kate Utrie, Toby Weisensel, and Emily Zilisch.
Honored for being part of the top 10 percent of the junior class, the Class of 2023, were, in alphabetical order, Matthew Buchholz, Sara Cabrera Torres, Dylan Dettmann, Jordan Gehl, Madeleine Griffith, Aaron Johnson, Ashley Olmos-Garcia, Alexandria Ostopowicz, Jocelyn Ramirez, Emma Riedl, Brian Siegler, Samantha Steinke, Brandon Tully, Rowan Wilson and Rachel Wittig.
Honored for being part of the top 10 percent of the sophomore class, the Class of 2024, were Emily Boucher, Alexis Dobson, Jonathan Ellifson, Brady Gehring, Aidan Kammer, John Kraus, Libby Krause, Maryam Perez-Hernandez, Drew Peterson, Payton Schmidt, Riley Schroedl, Zachary Schweitzer, Rachel Simonson, Sofia Stigler, Alison Werning and Leah Worzalla.
Honored for being part of the tp 10 percent of the freshman class, the Class of 2025, were Christian Crabtree, Piper Crabtree, Aiden DeBlare, Hilden Dempsey, Ashlyn Enke, Maxwell Franchi, Vanessa Ganser, Sara Germundson, Olivia Jennrich, Kateri Kawleski, Haley Peterson, Quinn Rundle, Emma Schroedl, Anthony Schunk, Chloe Smith, and Jasmine Wirth.
