JEFFERSON — Born in the shadow of the 9-11 terrorist attacks and graduating “remotely” amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Jefferson High School’s Class of 2020 is one for the history books.
And so was the Class of 2020 graduation ceremony Sunday, June 7.
Rather than occurring in front of a packed auditorium and then spilling outside in a flurry of hugs and handshakes, the school’s first-ever online ceremony took place in students’ individual homes, as graduates and their immediate families crowded around the computer to watch the pre-taped ceremony remotely.
While there was no stage to cross, each graduate did have a chance to add a short videoclip to the ceremony for a personal touch.
The ceremony began with a formal welcome from Jefferson High School principal Steve Dinkel, who greeted the graduates, their family members and supporters wherever they might be watching from.
Senior class President Mya Magner had the honor of giving the first student speech, celebrating the accomplishments of the Class of 2020, members’ resilience during these unique and trying times, and the history they’re helping to make.
“Seniors, we have lost countless memories and endured many hardships, and I’d be lying if I didn’t say some days felt impossible,” Magner said. “But we have remained resilient. We have found the good. We have overcome defeat.”
Had she been told at the start of her high school career that she would be missing the “mindless day-to-day” details of high school, Magner said, she would not have believed it.
“None of us here today would have imagined that we would miss the mindless things like laughing in the halls with our best friends, daily lessons from our teachers, or looking forward to something so small as lunch,” Magner said.
“But when our senior year was suddenly cut short, all of those seemingly small feelings felt like priceless memories. This is definitely not the way I pictured myself delivering this speech, and I am positive this isn’t the way you envisioned listening to it.”
Magner said perseverance will define this class — the seniors’ ability to overcome obstacles and maintain a smile throughout countless challenges.
“The Class of 2020 is one that will truly go down in history, and I am grateful to have been a part of this with every single one of you,” Magner said.
Also speaking was Francesca Volpe of Italy, who not only didn’t get to finish her year in the school building, but also got pulled away from experiencing her full exchange year in Jefferson due to the pandemic.
Still, during the months she was here, Volpe said, she gained a wealth of memories and Jefferson will always have a place in her heart.
“I think that my life actually changed forever,” she said.
“(Despite) everything I’ve been through, I would do it all over again a thousand times, “the foriegn-exchange student said.
Among the memories that will resonate for a lifetime, she listed experiencing her first snowfall, learning — or, rather, attempting to learn — to ski, the trip to Florida with her host family, Homecoming week, fun AFS weekends during which she met people from all over the world, and all of the small moments at school and at home with her friends and host family.
“One thing that I want to share with you guys is that being back home, writing this speech and thinking about this past year made me understand how much a person can change during a study-abroad program,” she said. “I feel like a totally different person now: more open-minded, willing to adapt to everything life puts in my path, braver and, and most of all, I write my own story.”
Volpe expressed gratitude to all of the teachers who were patient and helped redirect her when she went to the wrong lunch or made some other beginner’s mistake; the volleyball and gymnastics teams for welcoming her as a member; her friends; and the entire Class of 2020 for giving her so many great memories.
She ended with a special thank you to her host parents, Rebekah and Brandon Kellogg.
“From now on, you’re family to me, and I’ll be there for you as you were for me this year,” Volpe said. “I miss you so much.”
Ian Sande, the second-ranked student in the Class of 2020 in terms of academics, commented in his salutatory address about how different this senior year has been.
“I don’t believe any of us were expecting to work, communicate or finish classes in a state of isolation, away from our classmates and friends,” he said.
“In this unprecedented time, it has been difficult for us to accept the reality of what is going on in our country and the world,” Sande said. “Many of us are scared, confused and upset about something we cannot control.
“To put it frankly, it’s not fair — not fair to say goodbye to friends so soon, not fair to leave teachers that have taught us so much, not fair to have sports seasons canceled altogether,” he said, “and especially not fair to the senior class that has been looking forward to this day when we could celebrate our accomplishments with our loved ones by our sides. It was not meant to end like this, but we still hold onto hope.”
Sande said that in times like this, individuals have two choices: Stay frustrated at the way things are, or to use this time as an opportunity to develop character and perseverance.
He expressed great appreciation for the incredible dedication teachers have shown in the last few months to provide their students with a meaningful virtual learning experience.
“In this time of uncertainty, many of us continued educating ourselves and reaching out to each other in an effort to learn,” he said.
Even while hoping things soon return to normal, Sande said, it’s important to remember this time in their lives, and to take the time to reflect on their goals, dreams and aspirations.
“Life is full of disappointment and struggle, but the good times spent with friends and family make life that much sweeter,” he said.
Right now, he said, the overhanging coronavirus pandemic has made things dark, but their future still is bright.
“What makes life valuable is that it doesn’t last forever,” he said. “What makes it precious is that it ends. I say this to remind us seniors that time is a gift. We are lucky to have it. Don’t waste time living someone else’s life. Make yours count for something. Fight for what you believe in, no matter what,” he said.
“There will be darker days ahead of us too, and that is when hope is needed the most,” Sande said. “We have to be greater than our struggles.
“I know it feels like we are saying goodbye, but we will carry a piece of each other into everything that we do next ... to remind us who we are, and who we’re meant to be,” Sande said.
“The Class of 2020 is full of passion, purpose and pride, and I will miss it very much,” he said.
The final student speech came from Valedictorian Anna Kallsen, the top-ranked student scholar in the class
She looked back on all of the milestones of high school, from their first tentative steps out of middle school, “no bags beneath our eyes, still getting the recommended eight hours of sleep, and a little bit terrified.”
The sophomore year brought more difficult classes, driving lessons and licenses, and the tendency to park 50 feet away from anyone else in the student lot, ideally in a slot where they could “pull through.”
By the junior year, some students were running on three hours of sleep a night as the difficulty of their classes and other responsibilities ramped up.
“At this point, our blood is 60-percent coffee instead of water, so you can’t even tell,” she said. “Still, prom offered a respite — and a great opportunity to procrastinate studying. Meanwhile, the ACT loomed ahead.”
Senior year was supposed to be the grand finale.
“We’ve been looking forward to this day for a long time,” Kallsen said. “Wearing the cap and gown. Walking the stage. Accepting our diploma,” she said. “We may never get the closure to our high school experience that other classes got, and it’s OK to be sad.
“It is a difficult time right now for everyone,” she continued. “We all have the right to be upset, but we owe it to ourselves to try and look past these unprecedented times and realize that throughout history, some of the darkest times have fueled the greatest accomplishments.”
Although it feels too soon, it is time to drive past the school and toward the rest of their lives, Kallsen said, noting that “this pandemic will be in the shadow of our accomplishments, not the other way around.
“I know how unsettling uncertainty is,” the valedictorian said. “I am filming this in May and I don’t know the world that will receive it in June. But realize the rest of our lives are not entirely out of control. We may not be able to predict the future, but together, we can create it.”
Serving as the 2020 commencement speaker was Nate Fischer, an alumnus of Jefferson High School who graduated in 1995 and has been living in Hong Kong.
In this time of pandemic, Fischer brought up parallels to the year 1918, when the so-called “Spanish Flu” was raging throughout the U.S. and the world.
At that time, a young Franklin Delano Roosevelt contracted the virulent strain of influenza while serving with the Navy and had to be carried off his ship via stretcher. But his early service placed him in position to enter national politics, to pull America out of the Great Depression and ultimately to change the world.
Fischer noted that the young writer T.S. Eliot also had the flu in 1918, and its was during his long convalescence, in 1919, that he wrote his famous poem “The Wasteland,” in which the most famous line reads, “April is the cruelest month.”
That line was much quoted during this year’s COVID-19 pandemic, when as spring blossomed across much of the world, millions of people were struck with this illness and billions more had their lives upended due to stay-at-home orders, business closures and overall economic and societal upheaval.
The third person Fischer brought up from 1918 was a young nurse, Amelia Earhardt, who eventually caught the flu from a patient. As she recovered, stuck in isolation, she watched airplanes take off and fly and pondered a change in careers. As we know, Earhardt became one of the most famous pilots ever.
Those people’s lives tell of perseverance and triumph, Fischer said.
In a less splashy way, these same attributes are shared by the people who touched Fischer’s life over the years and helped him become who he is today.
He asked students to examine, for a moment, what they would do if they could turn back time to the moment before their birth and determine the rules for the world they would be born into.
But there’s a catch: They wouldn’t necessarily be born as themselves, but as any other person in the world born at that moment, and they had no control over who they’d be — what gender, what nationality, where they would live, what would be their economic status or I.Q.?
What rules would they then set for the world they’d be born into?
Fischer said he could have been born anywhere in the world, but he won the lottery by being born a United States citizen, and he was doubly blessed to be able to grow up in Jefferson, surrounded by people with a great work ethic and sound moral values.
He shared an old saying his grandma often quoted which asserted, “You can take a kid off the farm, but you can never take the farm out of the kid.”
In the rural, small-town setting of Jefferson, Fischer said, he learned the value of hard work and perseverance.
He also learned that people from this fairly humble background often will be underestimated and underappreciated, but that didn’t matter. He he had a strong tie to his roots and great respect for the everyday workers who kept our community going, from farmers to the front-line workers who are serving such a vital purpose right now.
After graduating from Jefferson High School, Fischer went on to the prestigious Cornell University, and partway through his freshman year, he actually called his parents and asked to be transferred to a college closer to home, as he felt overwhelmed by the differing backgrounds, religions, cultures and nationalities that surrounded him at the New York university.
His parents refused, asking him to stick it out a little longer, and Fischer gained through that perseverance, he said. Instead of shunning people who were different, he learned to embrace those differences. He embraced a bigger world, and somehow that enlarged his internal world, too.
“The whole world is dealing with enormous challenges right now,” he said. “But the opportunity to overcome those challenges has never been greater.”
As today’s graduates move on to different schools, communities, jobs and lives, Fischer asked them to dream big — but also to remember their roots.
“Remember this town,” he advised, noting that the teachers, coaches, and administrators Jefferson students have had over the years, in addition to their families, have helped lay down a core set of values which will guide these graduates and help them overcome the challenges of today and of the future.
In his brief remarks, School District of Jefferson Superintendent Mark Rollefson asked the graduates to look to the future and to imagine themselves in the year 2040.
“I am delegating a job to a future school board, a future superintendent and a future JHS principal,” Rollefson said.
He asked the graduates to imagine themselves returning to the school for a 20-year reunion — likely a crisp, fall evening with a home football game.
Wouldn’t it be cool at that time to invite the JHS alumni onto the football field at halftime to recognize their perseverance, the superintendent asked.
The online ceremony was produced in partnership with Herff Jones and its technology partners StageClip and MarchingOrder.
The district tentatively has slated an in-person graduation ceremony in August.
Graduates included: Laura Arellano, Clara Ball, Jacob Ball, Talia Bartosch, Jacob Bauer, Parker Biwer, Alaina Blackledge, Hunter Boettcher, Jacob Brawders, Jesse Brawders, Matthew Caminiti, Alexander Carrera Velazquez, Ezequiel Cervantes, Alyssa Chwala, Connor Cira, Rileigh Clark, Joaquin Cortes, Jacob Cotter, Liberty Cunningham, Grace Davis, Janeenah Dawson, Kathryn Diaz, Zachery Dobson, Jayleen Dominguez, Osiel Dominguez, Zachary Donley, Hannah Dusenberry, Avery Eilenfeldt, Emma El-Beri, Alexander Ellifson, Yaritza Esteban-Lopez, Reese Fetherston, Miguel Figueroa, Lola Forrest, Connor Fowle, Anthony Frank, Brooklyn Fritz, Alie Funk, Vanessa Furan, Maxemilano Gallegos, Olivia Ganser, Joana Garcia, Coltyn Gavinski, Reese Gee, Emma Gerhmann, Kayla Gehrmann, Nicholas Gellendin, Angel Geneman, Ashley Giencke, Jayden Golz, Victor Gonzalez, Tiegan Graf, Megan Happ, Marley Harstford.
Also, Nicholas Haugom, Jeffrey Heist, Elise Helmink, Claire Jaschob, Tyler Jensen, Tatum Joseph, Phoenix Juneau, Ashley Junker, Anna Kallsen, Curtis Kinkaid, Christian Klentz, Amanda Klinger, Jacob Klingler, Christian Knedler, Natalie Koehler, Mekenzie Krueger, Victoria Kubicek, Kristoffer Kulow, Taylor Kuptz, Cassandra Kutka, David Laboncz, Brianna Laesch, Leslie Leal-Maldonado, Madelaine Ledwitch, Genevieve Ley, Jacob Ley, Logan Ley, Maria Lichtenberg, Mason Lindemoen, Caleb Loehr, Kylee Lukes-Negron, Mya Magner, Mariam “Masha” Maleeva, Rialey Martin, Raynie McDaniel, Oliver McFarlane, Mariah McFaul, Treven McGraw, Richard McNelis, Madyson McWilliam, Megan Mielke, Hailey Milbrath, Alyssa Mindemann, James Monogue, Kyle Montour, Payton Morgan, Elizabeth Munoz-Cuadra, Dean Neff, Samantha Ness, Alexis Nguyen, Autumn Papcke, Hannah Payne, Claire Peachey, Othon Perez, Mackenzie Pinnow, Dionna Punzel, Mikayla Punzel, Nartavio Punzel, Angelus Quest, Hayden Radloff, Casandra Ramirez, Chayce Rayner, Austin Rechlin.
And, Anthony Riedl, David Rios, Amelia Ruse, Dennise Saenz, David Saldana, Connor Salerno, Ian Sande, Isabella Schaefer, Sydney Schaub, Jacob Schlais, Lauren Schnitger, Edward Serrano Colorado, Tyler Seybold, Korbin Simdon, Joel Skibbe, Rachel Slaybaugh, Mikenzie Smith, Raelyn Smith, Anthony Sowles, Cassidy Spies, Brianna Stanford, Caleb Stelse, Edward Stelse, Arianna Stiemke, James Stingl, Elijah Tackman, Matthew Thoma, Dylan Tindell, Emma Trinko, Gabrielle Utrie, Eric Van Vuren, Patrick Veenhuis, Freedom Vernon, Alexander Vogel, Gavin Vogel, Jared Vogel, Francesca Volpe, Spencer Wade, Bryce Wagie, Logan Wagner, Eryn Warner, Caleb Warren, Annabelle Wedekind, Spencer Welsch, Daniel Wetzel, Donnelly Whaley, Alex White, Jordan Wiesen, Quincy Wilharm, Shannon Wink, Nora Winkels, Carrie Yerges, Ella Yost, Natalie Zamber, Jeffrey Zeh, and Isabelle Zuniga.
