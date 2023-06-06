hot Jefferson High School graduates 140 students Photos by Pam Chickering Wilson Jun 6, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Members of the Jefferson High School choir program sing “Louder than Words,” the senior song. Pam Chickering Wilson Buy Now Graduate Daniel Germundson receives his diploma and a handshake from Jefferson school board President Terri Wenkman. Pam Chickering Wilson Buy Now Ashley Olmos-Garcia walks down the stairs at the close of the ceremony, diploma in hand. Pam Chickering Wilson Buy Now Aspen Wolter heads into the future as the last graduate to exit the stage at Sunday’s ceremony. Behind Wolter are the black-robed faculty members. Pam Chickering Wilson Buy Now Graduate Matthew Buchholz is surrounded by his family members as they gathered for a photo outside the auditorium. Pam Chickering Wilson Buy Now The Ramirez girls, Jocelyn and Jerrette, celebrate their joint graduation with a banner. Pam Chickering Wilson Buy Now Annalisa Hagenbart holds up her diploma next to the JHS globe, the base of the JHS mascot statue outside the school. Pam Chickering Wilson Buy Now Stephanie Cervantes and Alejandra Aspeitia donned colorful sashes to celebrate their heritage. Pam Chickering Wilson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jefferson High School held its 139th commencement ceremony Sunday afternoon, graduating 140 seniors from the Class of 2023.The ceremony took place in the high school auditorium. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute
