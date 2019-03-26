Contributed

Jefferson High School inducted 45 students into its brand-new Francisco Jimenez chapter of the Soiedad Honoraria Hispanica (Spanish Honor Society) on Sunday. Pictured here are the students who were able to make it to the full ceremony. Front Row, Left to Right — Elise Helmink, Emely Tovar, Clara Ball, Alivia Dearborn, Ahna Kammer, McKenna Dwyer, Chelsea Hernandez, Brenda Sampayo-Vergara, Eden Dempsey, Mariah Mcfaul; Second Row — Jhoana Hernandez, Kayla Acosta, Emily Hollenberger, Lindsey Krause, Jenna Arnold, Danielle Chwala, Amy Griffin, Elizabeth Munoz-Cuadra, Jennifer Mendez Cadena, Hailey Koenigs, Edward Serrano Colorado, Misael Cortes, Kathryn Diaz, Alexander Carrera Velazquez; Third Row — Marley Harstford, Alex Marin, Cassidy Spies, Olivia Ganser, Zia Wolter, Mya Magner, Claire Beck, Nathan Thorp, Taylor Phillips, Jordan Wiesen, and Elijah Tackman.