JEFFERSON - There's a certain stereotype that goes along with a gift for engine mechanics - "grease monkey" - and Brian Siegler does not fit that stereotype.
Indeed, Siegler does excel in power equipment and small engines. The future aerospace engineer is also at the top of his class, with numerous Advanced Placement credits.
A student leader, Siegler was selected to represent his school at the Badger State leadership camp this summer. The high school junior belongs to the Tri-M Music Honor Society, serves as the entire percussion section for the pit band, and also plays with the school's jazz ensemble, concert band and steel drum band.
He belongs to the school's Rotary Interact service club and somehow fits in time for a part-time job, at Fraboni's Deli in Monona.
Furthermore, he qualified for state in both music (percussion) and forensics (oratory,) And - oh, yes - there's that little matter of achieving a perfect 36 score on the ACT (American College Test) ... while still a sophomore, one year earlier than most students take the test.
Now add national SkillsUSA qualifier to Siegler's list of credentials. He earned this honor by taking first place in the Power Equipment/Small Engines category for the state of Wisconsin at the Alliant Energy Center earlier this month.
Siegler is the third Jefferson High School student to make nationals in SkillsUSA over the club's seven years of existence. He was preceded by Tyler Stewart in diesel technology and Alexis Brown, three-time state champ in criminal justice.
Siegler moved to Jefferson from Madison in the summer before his freshman year. He signed up for Skills USA and was poised to excel but the pandemic shut everything down right before the planned 2020 state competition.
For the rest of 2020 and the 2020-21 school year, pretty much all club activity ceased due to the pandemic. This year, clubs and competitions resumed, with Siegler among a small core of committed students representing the SkillsUSA leadership team.
In this rebuilding year, only the leadership team for Jefferson's SkillsUSA club was able to take part in the state competition.
At SkillsUSA state, Siegler had to take a written test covering diagnostics and general knowledge in his area of specialty as well as demonstrating hands-on skills in taking engines apart and using test equipment to determine which parts were good and which had problems.
Unusually, though he competes in an area that would fall under the field of "tech ed," Siegler is not enrolled in any classes in that department at JHS, his schedule being so chock-full of AP courses.
He does most of his preparation at home, working on lawnmowers, chainsaws, all-terrain vehicles, and motorcycles.
Also unusually, Siegler did not inherit his enthusiasm for engines from a family member. His dad serves as a pastor in Madison while his mom is a genetic counselor.
"Engines have always been a fascination of mine," Siegler said. "I want to go into engineering and this field is closely intertwined."
This year's SkillsUSA competition season started in December with a regional (non-qualifiying) tournament at the Fox Valley Technical College, where Siegler earned a gold medal.
The state competition took place April 5-6, and his first place finish there earned Siegler the right to compete in nationals, which will take place in Atlanta, Ga., in June.
The national competition will be similar to state, but with more rigorous standards, more in-depth testing, and higher states, including some monetary prizes.
Siegler said he saw SkillsUSA as a great way to gain hands-on experience that will help him on his way to his eventual career goal of becoming an aerospace engineer working on spacebound technology.
The student said he was excited to be able to participate in hands-on competition again. Last year, there was a virtual SkillsUSA competition, but no one from the local club was interested in participating, as it's hard to demonstrate hands-on competencies virtually.
Siegler said he's also excited to be part of the SkillsUSA program at JHS as the school looks to rebuild the program next year after a pandemic dip.
SkillsUSA advisor E.J. Pilarski said that Siegler is definitely an asset to the program, commending the junior for carrying on the tradition of excellence started by the team's earlier national qualifiers, Stewart and Brown.
Pilarski said that Siegler also serves to show how academic excellence complements technical competence and vice versa.
"When it comes down to applying to the kind of top-flight engineering schools he's applying to, like MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology), having this kind of hands-on experience sets Brian apart from other applicants," Pilarski said.
