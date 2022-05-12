JEFFERSON - In its first in-person ceremony since 2019, Jefferson High School presented its academic awards Wednesday evening in numerous categories from gradepoint average to excellence in academic subjects, extracurriculars, citizenship, sports and specialty areas.
Receiving academic letters, an initial academic honor which can be earned over a period of years, were:
Andrew Altermatt, Alejandra Aspeitia, Niya Bartosch, Brooke Bauer, Grace Behm, Ava Beyer, Emily Boucher, Noah Clifton, Sandra Colorado Fernandez, Alexis Dobson, Noah Dusenberry, Jonathan Ellifson, Allison Fisher, Tyler Fredrick, Brady Gehring, Ethan Gehring, David Germundson, Isabelle Hammonds, Jackson Horton, Cole Huebel, Blake Jacobson, Ayianna Johnson, Gunnar Jurczyk, Aidan Kammer, Shelby Kaus, Ciera Kiupelis, Kassandra Kloss, Reagan Kopelke, John Kraus, Colton Krause, Libby Krause;
Mitchel Langholff, Genesis Lentz, Rylan Leuaxay, Riley Madden, Mackenzie Mattke, Claudia Maze, Aidyn Messmann, Kieran O'Reilly, Maryam Perez-Hernandez, Drew Peterson, Wyatt Peterson, Joseph Pupanek, Andri Rogel Varela, Annly Saavedra, Clare Sande, Payton Schmidt, Riley Schroedl, Zachary Schweitzer, Rachel Simonson, Jordyn Smith, Austin Steies, Sofia Stigler, Patrick Traver, Aidan Turner, Mya Weidman-Walters, Alison Werning, Makaylla Wiedenfeld, Leah Worzalla, and Kristen Woychik.
Receiving academic medals, the step up, were: Melissa Lynn Bruhn, Matthew Buchholz, Tyler Butina, Sara Cabrera Torres, Stepanie Cervantes, Dylan Dettmann, Allison Fisher, David Ganser, Lauryn Ganser, Jordan Gehl, Austin Gotto, Madeleine Griffith, Annalisa Hagenbart, Madisen Heiman, Aaron Johnson, Lillian Kamenick, Ciera Kiupelis, Lauren Kopelke, Rhea Laurin, Jayden Morgan, Gracie Niebler, Kieran O' Reilly, Ashley Olmos-Garcia, Alexandria Ostopowicz, Ethan Phillips, Paden Phillips, Jocelyn Ramirez, Emma Riedl, Leo Rhuland, Brian Siegler, Samantha Steinke, Ashley Tews, MacKenzie Thom, Brandon Tully, Rachel Weber, Rowan Wilson, Rachel Wittig, Ava Yost, Carly Beck, Brody Bredlow, Sandra Colorado Fernandez, Jarod Dehnert, Gabriella Edson, Nicholas Fischer, Nicholas Hottinger, Brady Lehman, Joel Martin, Aidyn Messman, Marcus Owen, Tatiana Rios, Eddy Rodriguez, Clare Sande, and Emmanuel Weber.
Receving academic plaques, the top level honor, were:
Julia Ball, Cassandra Beck, Presley Biwer, Dylan Burow, Kendal Busler, Lauren Dempsey, Aiden Devine, Hunter Dow, Miles Ewing, Ava Gallardo, Andrew Gee, Gracyn Geyer, Brady Gotto, Joanna Guevara, Mackenzie Hans, Eden Harsford, Abby Helmink, Katelyn Johnson, Jacob Jurcek, Anna Koehler, Meghan Magner, Mason Marin, Luisa Mendez Cadena, David Neitzel, Dayanara Ramirez, Aurelia Rutkowski, Jadyn Splittgerber, Isabel Tackman, Victoria Turner, Kate Utrie, Toby Weisensel, and Emily Jo Zilisch.
Receiving academic letters and medals were:
Sandra Colorado Fernandez, Allison Fisher, Ciera Kiupelis, Aidyn Messmann, Kieran O'Reilly, and Clare Sande.
Honored as the top 10 percent of their respective classes were:
Honored as the top 10 percent of this year’s seniors, the Class of 2022, were the following, listed in alphabetical order: Julia Ball, Kendal Busler, Lauren Dempsey, Aiden Devine, Gracyn Geyer, Joanna Guevara, Meghan Magner, Mason Marin, David Neitzel, Dayanara Ramirez, Aurelia Rutkowski, Isabel Tackman, Kate Utrie, Toby Weisensel and Emily Zilisch.
Honored for being part of the top 10 percent of the junior class, the Class of 2023, were, in alphabetical order: Matthew Buchholz, Sara Cabrera Torres, Dylan Dettmann, Jordan Gehl, Madeleine Griffith, Aaron Johnson, Ashley Olmos-Garcia, Alexandria Ostopowicz, Jocelyn Ramirez, Emma Riedl, Brian Siegler, Samantha Steinke, Brandon Tully, Rowan Wilson and Rachel Wittig.
Honored for being part of the top 10 percent of the sophomore class, the Class of 2024, were Emily Boucher, Alexis Dobson, Jonathan Ellifson, Brady Gehring, Aidan Kammer, John Kraus, Libby Krause, Maryam Perez-Hernandez, Drew Peterson, Payton Schmidt, Riley Schroedl, Zachary Schweitzer, Rachel Simonson, Sofia Stigler, Alison Werning and Leah Worzalla.
Honored for being part of the top 10 percent of the freshman class, the Class of 2025, were Christian Crabtree, Piper Crabtree, Aiden DeBlare, Hilden Dempsey, Ashlyn Enke, Maxwell Franchi, Vanessa Ganser, Sara Germundson, Olivia Jennrich, Kateri Kawleski, Haley Peterson, Quinn Rundle, Emma Schroedl, Anthony Schunk, Chloe Smith and Jasmine Wirth.
Qualifying to move on in the National Merit Scholar competition due to his perfect 36 score on the American College Test was junior Brian Siegler.
The Optimist Award went to David Neitzel, as did the Daughters of the American Revolution “Good Citizen” award.
Receiving senior athletic awards were:
Julia Ball, Aiden Behm, Presley Biwer, Sophia Brynman-Metcalf, Owen Cass, Sandra Colorado Fernandez, Lauren Dempsey, Aiden Devine, Ethan Dieckman, Ava Gallardo, Andrew Gee, Gracyn Geyer, Brady Gotto, Eden Harstford, Jesse Heller, Abby Helmink, Dylan Hesse, Nicholas Hottinger, Trevor Ihlenfeld, Brady Lehman, Jonathon Lenz, Riley Madden, Meghan Magner, Zephyr Marek, Mason Marin, Joel Martin, Braden McGraw, Nathanael McKenzie, Luisa Mendez Cadena, Aidyn Messmann, David Neitzel, Hunter Nelson, Marcus Owen, Tanner Pinnow, Patrick Rogers, Savannah Serdynski, Erick Serrano Colorado, Jadyn Splittgerber, Austin Steies, Michael Strasburg, Isabel Tackman, Sawyer Thorp, and Emily Zilisch.
Named as Jefferson High School's Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association scholar-athletes for 2022 were Meghan Magner and David Neitzel.
Honored for going to state in forensics were Kiara Cherry, Vanessa Ganser, Sara Germundson, Joanna Guevara, Hunter Jacobson, Kateri Kawleski, Joey Shoop, Brian Siegler, Victoria Turner and Rowan Wilson. Kate Utrie also qualified for state but was unable to attend due to a scheduling conflict.
Honored for their state championship win in History Bowl were varsity representatives Jacob Jurcek, Toby Weisensel, Gabe Frankiewicz and Brody Bredlow and junior varsity state champions Saetia Daleiden, Kateri Kawleski, and Aiden Kuss-Merkel.
Named as Badger State honorees were Jordan Gehl, Gracie Niebler, Emma Riedl, Brian Siegler and Gareth Whitstone.
Achievement awards went to the following students: freshman Jamie Gonzalez Hernandez; sophomore Samantha Ganser, junior Simon Lange, and senior Niya Bartosch.
Art awards went to Saetia Daleiden, Emma Hernandez-Felix, Ashley Olmos-Garcia, and Cal Raue.
Business awards went to Kendal Busler, Lauren Dempsey, Nicholas Fischer, Joanna Guevara, Katelyn Johnson, Amelia Kamenick, Meghan Magner, Ashley Olmos-Garcia and Cale Schmidt.
English awards went to Piper Crabtree, Mitchell Ford, Samantha Ganser, Jordan Gehl, Ethan Gehring, Samantha Reynolds, Emma Gehring, and Cale Schmidt.
Family and Consumer Sciences awards were given in a number of categories.
Alondra Velazquez earned honors for exceptional work in family and consumer sciences. Dayanara Ramirez earned honors for exceptional child care services. Rachel Wittig earned honors for exceptional health science, and Aurelia Rutkowski was honored as an outstanding leader for HOSA-Future Health Professionals.
Top math awards for competing as part of the math team in the Rock Valley Conference, went to Brody Bredlow, Lauren Dempsey, Dylan Dettman, Lillian Kamenick, Haoming Li, Riley Schroedl, and Brian Siegler.
Math and computer science honors were also earned by Carly Beck, Cassandra Beck, Laiken Bouton, Brody Bredlow, Matt Buchholz, Sara Cabrera Torres, Christian Crabtree, Piper Crabtree, Aiden DeBlare, Ayla Debord, Hilden Dempsey, Lauren Dempsey, John Ellifson, Ashlyn Enke, Jordan Gehl, Brady Gehring, Sara Germundson, Claire Griffith, Maddie Griffith, Joanna Guevara, Iris Harstford, Madisen Heiman, Cole Huebel, Emma Hunstiger, Aidan Kammer, Kateri Kawleski, Lauren Kopelke, Colton Krause, Libby Krause, Aiden Kuss-Merkel, Rylan Leuaxay, Addison McMahon, Jada Meyer, Aiden Mindemann, Kieran O'Reilly, Maryam Perez-Hernandez, Ivan Perez, Haley Petersen, Joseph Pupanek, Quinn Rundle, Emma Schroedl, Anthony Schunk, Zach Schweitzer, Brian Siegler, Rachel Simonson, Ava Skoug, Chloe Smith, Jadyn Splittgerber, Payton Splittgerber, Samantha Steinke, Tyler Steinke, Kate Utrie, Alison Werning, Makaylla Wiedenfeld, and Leah Worzalla.
Of these students, Kateri Kawleski earned both math and computer science recognition.
PE/health awards went to freshmen Aiden DeBlare and Breleigh Mengel; sophomores Aidan Kammer and Payton Schmidt, juniors Austin Gotto and Mackenzie Thom, and seniors Mackenzie Mattke and Luis Serrano.
Science awards went to Hilden Dempsey, Lauren Dempsey, Ashlyn Enke and Rachel Wittig for Life Science; and to Thomas Dooley, Brian Siegler, Rachel Simonson and Emily Zilisch for Physical Science.
History Bowl state championship awards went to the following students: on the varsity traveling team, Brody Bredlow, Gabe Frankiewicz, Jacob Jurcek and Toby Weisensel. On the junior varsity state championship team were Saetia Daleiden, Kateri Kawleski, and Aiden Kuss-Merkel.
Named to the Herodotus Society for general social studies excellence this year were Matthew Buchholz, Jordan Gehl, Jacob Jurcek and Toby Weisensel.
Selected as Badger State honorees were Jordan Gehl, Gracie Niebler, Emma Riedl, Brian Siegler and Gareth Whitstone.
The tech ed award for top student in the department this year went to Dylan Burow.
Drama awards went to Andrew Kitsembel for Outstanding Dedication and to Lillian Kamenick for Outstanding Dedication and Leadership.
Selected for the Wisconsin Leadership Seminar was sophomore Brady Gehring.
Gold President's Awards went to Jarod Dehnert, Lauren Dempsey, Miles Ewing, David Neitzel, Aurelia Rutkowski and Toby Weisensel.
Silver President's Awards went to Julia Ball, Niya Bartosch, Brooke Bauer, Hawk Blackledge, Dylan Burow, Kendal Busler, Aiden Devine, Jonathan Dooley, Gabe Frankiewicz, Ava Gallardo, Andrew Gee, Gracyn Geyer, Brady Gotto, Joanna Guevara, Eden Harstford, Abby Helmink, Katelyn Johnson, Jacob Jurcek, Riley Madden, Aidyn Messman, Tanner Pinnow, Dayanara Ramirez, Cal Raue, Tatiana Rios, Eddy Rodriguez, Jadyn Splittgerber, Isabel Tackman, Sawyer Thorp, Victoria Turner, Kate Utrie, Alondra Velazquez, Emmanuel Weber, and Emily Zilisch.
Finally, the President's Excellence Awards went to valedictorian Joanna Guevara and salutatorian Lauren Dempsey.
