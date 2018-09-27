JEFFERSON — Jefferson High School’s hallways have been lined with athletic trophies for many years, but for a long time, no similar display existed to honor students’ academic achievements.
Now, an Academic Wall of Honor has been dedicated to recognize students who have excelled in their academic endeavors.
Located right outside the school office, it features Jefferson High School valedictorians and salutatorians going back to 1926 (at which time the school went by the Jefferson Blue Jays rather than its current name, the Eagles).
Also featured are the “Top 10” students in each graduating class by academic rank going back to 1998; National Honor Society members since 1958; Technical Excellence award winners dating to 2015, and Advanced Placement scholars going back to 1997.
“This has been a lot of years in the making,” Steve Dinkel, Jefferson High School principal, said as he unveiled the new Wall of Honor for the School District of Jefferson Board of Education and guests on Monday night.
The idea had been around for some time, but it takes money to build a fitting tribute to students of merit, and district planners were loathe to set aside funds that otherwise could go toward maintaining and expanding programs.
Then members of the Class of 2017 stepped forward to inquire about potential projects they could help fund as a lasting contribution to their alma mater.
“I have a project for you,” Dinkel told them.
The total cost came to around $6,000, the vast majority of which came from the Class of 2017, Dinkel said.
The district received vital assistance from Mark Kurtz, a retired school counselor and woodworking enthusiast who dedicated his services to building the Wall of Honor.
The district had a little trouble finding a company to create the design for all of the lettering on the display. The first one contacted went out of business shortly after accepting the job, Dinkel said, and the second said the job was too big for it.
But the third one, Signs by Tomorrow in Madison, came through.
Meanwhile, the Jefferson High School office staff had a lot of work to do digging through old records to come up with all of the honorees’ names and to double-check the spellings.
It all came together — except the identities of the Class of 1948 valedictorian and salutatorian, which were not found. A space for these names has been left on the display, however, so they can be added when and if they are discovered. Anyone with information on the identity of these honorees should contact the Jefferson High School office at (920) 675-1100.
Finally, the Jefferson High School Technology Education Department manufactured the dedication plaque for the Wall of Honor in house.
Dinkel expressed great appreciation to everyone who helped this project become a reality, especially the Class of 2017 for the kickoff funds and Kurtz for the hundreds of hours he put into building the display.
As to exactly how many hours he worked, Kurtz said, “I don’t know — a lot.”
Kurtz used 4-by-8-foot sheets of oak plywood for the main portions of the display. It was a little bit of a challenge to affix them to the school wall, which turned out to be surprisingly uneven, Kurtz said.
School board member Terri Wenkman said the display would be a lasting tribute to the students who put in hard work on their studies during their high school years.
She specially commended the office staff for their efforts in finding all of those names going back, in some cases, almost a century.
Wenkman said she remembered someone contacting her many years ago in search of finding past valedictorians and salutatorians for a local research project, and how difficult it was to locate that information.
“It looks amazing,” school board President David Hollenberger said of the new Academic Wall of Honor.
“I’m excited that we have a place to recognize the hard work and academic legacy of JHS students,” Dinkel said.
