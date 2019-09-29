JEFFERSON — A rumor that someone was planning to “shoot up Jefferson High School” was not true, district officials said.
School District of Jefferson Superintendent Mark Rollefson sent a letter to parents of students Friday afternoon to share information about the false rumor.
“When school officials heard this rumor, school personnel and local police immediately addressed the individual whom this rumor was about,” the superintendent wrote.
“Clearly, this is the best place to start. The police met with this person and ensured this person was not at or near school.
“During our joint investigation, it quickly and increasingly became clear that this individual did not make any such statement nor have any intent to cause harm to our student body or staff,” he added.
Rollefson said that it was determined that there was no threat.
“This rumor spread very quickly among students, parents, and others. School administration, along with local law enforcement, are confident our students and staff are safe,” he said.
He assured parents that student and staff safety is very important to the district.
“If there had been anything concerning, we would have immediately enacted our emergency response procedures and closed school,” he, wrote, adding, “In the spirit of school safety, this open and honest communication is shared with you.”
