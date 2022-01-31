JEFFERSON - The Kiwanis Club of Jefferson is entering its golden years, while still being in the "prime of its life" in terms of community service.
The organization, recognized earlier this year by the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce for 75 years of service to the community, recently honored its longest-serving members, who have helped to make the club the force for good that it has been in the local community.
Bennett Brantmeier, club representative, noted that in every action it takes, the Jefferson Kiwanis Club seeks to uphold the overarching Kiwanis mission of "Serving the children of the world, one at a time."
The local club is affiliated with Kiwanis International, a worldwide organization which brings together like-minded individuals in order to address needs on two levels, first in their own communities, and secondly, on a world-wide scale.
Honored for upwards of four decades of service to the local club were Will Larson, an active member for the past 55 years; Ron Pribnow and William Brandel with 43 years of service each to the local club, and Marv Moldenhauer, a 41-year member.
"These 'long haulers' were members back when the 'turkey-shoot' (former fall fundraiser) first began," Brantmeier said.
Larson, 98, a retired Jefferson High School teacher, said that he has thoroughly enjoyed his time as a Kiwanian, saying that the element he enjoyed most about the club was the fellowship.
He got his start with the Jefferson club thanks to fellow community member Keith Kruger, who was promoting the club to all of the local business owners.
Larson said he originally joined as a way to give back to the community, but it was he who benefited from his involvement, gaining tremendous friendships, great memories, a sense of accomplishment and above all a sense of pride in the community.
"Will’s handprint can literally be seen in what the Jefferson community has become," Brantmeier said.
Meanwhile, Larson's wife of 51 years, Jeannine, has gotten involved as well, enjoying the Kiwanis fundraisers, which turned into family events with both spouses and their three sons pitching in.
Larson recalled the early days of the turkey shoot fundraiser when he and his boys were "in the trenches."
The event used balloons for years until long-time member Phil Mertens came up with the idea of steel targets. Although increases in the price of ammunition and turkeys caused the event to end, memories of this event still bring a smile to the Larsons' faces.
Moldenhauer said one of his strongest Kiwanis memories is of sitting in the golf cart with Larson selling Kiwanis peanuts at the Gemuetlichkeit parade.
Larson would toss peanuts to paradegoers he knew, leading them to think the peanuts were a gift, then tease that they owed the club $1.
The deft, humorous and gentle way he handled it would reliably bring a smile to the 'duped' person’s face, leading them to donate willingly to the cause of helping the youth of the community.
Currently, the Jefferson Kiwanis Club hosts two large annual fundraisers.
The first is the Super Bowl Raffle. The club sells 500 tickets for this raffle, giving buyers 14 chances to win $100 and one chance to win $2,500. All of the rest of the money that's raised through the raffle goes toward the club's support of local youth and community projects and toward supplying the club's food booth at the Jefferson County Fair.
The Kiwanis booth has been a hot spot at the fair for many years among folks who are seeking a healthier meal than the typical deep-fried and breaded fare. In contrast, the Kiwanis booth offers fresh-roasted sweet corn on the cob and loaded baked potatoes.
Another big activity that the club hosts each year is "Take a Kid Fishing Day," which the Jefferson Kiwanis Club hosts in conjunction with a national Kiwanis effort to promote fishing as a healthy and intergenerational activity that allows kids to relax and enjoy the Great Outdoors.
The club has already set its 2022 Take a Kid Fishing Day, which will take place June 4.
The event, which is entirely free to all participants, is always set on the first Saturday of June, taking advantage of the state's free-fishing weekend.
Through this event, the club invites area kids to join in the fishing event with their parents or guardians.
The morning of the event, participants come to the fair park to register. There, they receive free bait and fishing supplies and go fishing.
Then at 1 p.m. the day of the event, the young fishers are invited to come back with their biggest catch of the day. The fish are measured by local conservation wardens, police officers and area expert anglers.
After washing up, youth and family participants are treated to hot dogs and hamburgers with all the fixings while they await the prize announcements.
The youngster catching the longest fish in each category wins their choice of a new fishing pole, bait box and other prizes.
All of the youth participants have a second chance to win through a random drawing which yields prizes including additional fishing poles, tackle boxes and more.
"That event, which truly makes each member proud, would not be possible without the continuous fabulous support from area sponsors," Brantmeier said.
He noted that the club did have to make a few changes to the event in the past couple of years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they were pleased to be able to hold the event.
All in all, the Jefferson Kiwanis Club donates over $20,000 each year to deserving local recipients.
Anyone interested in learning more about the Jefferson Kiwanis Club or in becoming a member is invited to contact Membership Growth Chair Mike Bolger at (920)723-6628.
