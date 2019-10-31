JEFFERSON — A 54-year-old Jefferson man accused of third-degree sexual assault appeared for a status conference in Jefferson County Circuit Court Thursday.
Paul C. Miller has been charged with one count of third-degree sexual assault for reaching down the pants of a sleeping woman at a party. If convicted, Miller faces a maximum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment and a $10,000 fine.
In court Thursday, Miller’s defense attorney, Brianna Meyer, requested that a date be set for a preliminary hearing.
According to the criminal complaint, on July 14, a party was held at the victim’s boyfriend’s home. The victim told police she’d had too much to drink so she went to her boyfriend’s bedroom to lie down, according to the complaint.
Later, the victim said, she woke up to feel someone reach down the front of her pants, the complaint states. She also said she felt this person rubbing her breasts.
The victim said she thought it was her boyfriend, but when she rolled onto her back, the man kissed her and she saw it was Miller, according to the complaint. She then grabbed her phone and ran into the bathroom, where she called her boyfriend.
The victim and her boyfriend figured out who the man was and then he asked him to leave the party, the complaint states.
After police interviewed all the people present, Miller was interviewed at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, according to the complaint.
Miller said he’d had too much to drink and didn’t remember anything that happened after going into the house, the complaint states. Miller denied having any sexual contact with the victim.
But after further questioning, Miller said he’d seen the victim in the bed and said he was sitting next to her. The detective accused Miller of withholding information, and Miller reportedly then admitted to touching the victim’s breast and genitals.
A preliminary hearing for Miller is scheduled for Nov. 15 at 8:30 a.m.
