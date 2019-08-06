JEFFERSON — A 54-year-old Jefferson man has pleaded no contest to a charge of sexual assault of a minor.
Appearing in Jefferson County Circuit Court Tuesday, Daren Maron entered a no-contest plea and was found guilty by Judge William Hue for second-degree sexual assault of a child.
A second charge, child enticement, was dismissed after a motion by Jefferson County Assistant District Attorney Theresa Beck.
The maximum punishment for second-degree sexual assault of a child is 40 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.
At the time of the reported contact in April of 2018, the victim was 15, according to the criminal complaint. The contact escalated from kissing, to oral sex, to sexual intercourse, according to the complaint.
Maron also texted the victim flirtatious messages over an app that does not back up messages. The messages used terms such as “cute” and “hot” to describe the teenager, and the complaint states Maron told her, “Hey, I want to have sex.”
Contact between Maron and the victim was cut off after the girl’s mother found out and authorities were notified.
Maron is scheduled to appear in court for sentencing at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18.
