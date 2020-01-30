JEFFERSON - The state of the city is strong, with numerous upgrades completed in the last year and more projects underway in the next 12 months, said Jefferson Mayor Dale Oppermann.
Oppermann had the honor of giving the traditional "State of the City" speech at the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce's annual banquet Thursday evening.
The event, at which both the city and the chamber presented numerous awards, took place at the 13 East banquet hall alongside the Jefferson golf course.
Oppermann began his address looking back at the accomplishments of the city in 2019.
The first of the major projects undertaken by the city in 2019 was the renovation of the Jefferson Police Department and Jefferson Utilities building.
A priority due to water leakage in the original building, the project also allowed the city to make upgrades to improve the efficiency and security of the shared police department/utilities building.
Under the direction of Construction Manager Maas Brothers Construction of Watertown, the project was completed on time and under budget, Oppermann said.
In addition, in the last year, the city welcomed two new businesses and initiated an expansion of the community's North Industrial Park.
"McDermott Top Shop and Stehling's Taxidermy both built new structures and brought well-paying jobs to our city," Mayor Oppermann said. "We thank both the McDermott and Stehling families for expanding their businesses in Jefferson."
The expansion of the city's North Industrial Park, meanwhile, provided "shovel-ready property for the next business prospects to build on," Oppermann said.
The next year will see lots of new construction efforts, bringing even more changes and renovations than the previous year.
In 2020, the City of Jefferson is slated to see the construction of a new Best Western Plus hotel, BP gas station and Burger King restaurant on the north highway 26 interchange.
Oppermann said that construction is set later this year, with the goal of the hotel, gas station and restaurant to be completed yet this summer.
In another improvement, the city will install a new city welcome sign by late spring.
"In addition to the city logo, the sign will have a video message board to welcome visitors to Jefferson and to provide information about upcoming civic events," Oppermann said.
Downtown Jefferson will see many new improvements which will turn old and vacant properties into thriving new businesses and residential areas.
The first of these improvements is the renovation of the former Schweiger Furniture factory into Riverside Lofts.
The second project, which is already underway, is the renovation of the former Rock Bottom on the east side of the Rock River near the Milwaukee Street Pedestrian Bridge into the new Stable Rock Winery and Distillery.
The winery, owned by the Lewis Station Winery folks of Lake Mills, is slated to open to the public in June.
In addition, the City of Jefferson is working to extend its riverwalk and to create a new riverwalk and a new public parking area in the same area, with completion expected in the early summer.
Looking down the line into 2021, Jefferson is slated to address the reconstruction of Riverside Alley.
The project will involve burying utilities and recreating the streetscape to create a safe, clean and welcoming environment rather than a traditional "alley" look.
Also looking into the future, the city is working on the Rock River Landing Park, to be constructed on the site of the former Jefferson County Highway Department shop.
The park is slated for completion in late 2020, with additional amenities to be added in 2021.
On the east side, the city has an option to purchase the former Meadow Springs Golf Course property for a proposed nature conservancy, with the opportunity to add up to 20 residential building lots.
Oppermann wrapped up his address with a look at upcoming street projects in the next 12 months-plus.
The 2020 street projects include the reconstruction of South Marshall Avenue, the mill and overlay of 100 East Milwaukee Street, and numerous other smaller projects.
In addition, Plymouth Street is due for major reconstruction in 2021, the mayor said.
