Jefferson Middle School's Battle of the Books program performed better in statewide competition than it has in many years. The school's leading team scored in the top 10 percent in the state, placing 13th overall. This team is made up of, from left, A'Lexus Guerra, Kiernan Kawleski, Mya Warborg and Kyler Pulkrabek.
Jefferson Middle School's Battle of the Books program performed better in statewide competition than it has in many years. The school's leading team scored in the top 10 percent in the state, placing 13th overall. This team is made up of, from left, A'Lexus Guerra, Kiernan Kawleski, Mya Warborg and Kyler Pulkrabek.
JEFFERSON - Jefferson Middle School's Battle of the Books program performed better in statewide competition than it has in many years.
The school's leading team scored in the top 10 percent in the state, placing 13th overall. This team is made up of, from left, A'Lexus Guerra, Kiernan Kawleski, Mya Warborg and Kyler Pulkrabek.
Also making it to the elimination round was the school's second place team, made up of sixth-graders Liam Baker, Maddy Hans, Kessa Pulkrabek, Parker Rundle, Solomon Schnuelle and Carter Wojes.
The BOB program has been active at Jefferson Middle School for 15 years, and the school has a tradition of fielding numerous teams, many of which have gone on to do well in state competition.
Sponsored by the Wiscosin Educational Media and Technology Association, Battle of the Books competition required each team to read 20 books on a recommended reading list, memorizing titles and authors and recalling key details about the setting, characters, plot and details of each book.
The books, all highly recommended middle reader to young adult literature, vary in style and content.
Among the books featured this year were "White Bird," a story of survival and escape during the Holocaust, and "They Called Us Enemy," George Takei's memoir of living in an internment camp for Japanese-Americans as a child during World War II, along with many realistic fiction, fantasy and science fiction offerings featuring characters from our own culture and other backgrounds.
Students prepared by completing quizzes on all aspects of the featured books, at home, during advisory and WIN periods and school and at lunchtime, both as a team and individually.
