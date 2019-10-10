JEFFERSON — A rededication and tours of the renovated Jefferson Police/Utilities Building will be held Saturday, Oct. 12.
The rededication is slated for 9 a.m. with Mayor Dale Oppermann as master of ceremonies.
From 9 a.m. to noon, the public is invited to tour the facility.
Light snacks and refreshments will be provided.
