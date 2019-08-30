JEFFERSON — The Jefferson and Fort Atkinson police departments are asking area residents to stay vigilent and lock their cars and homes to discourage property invasions.
Authorities are involved in a multi-jurisdictional investigation into several residential burglaries and vehicle thefts that have occurred in several Jefferson County communities in recent days.
Jefferson police reported that, on Friday, Aug. 30, about 3 a.m., three black subjects were involved in several home burglaries on the southeastern side of Jefferson. A black four-door Kia Stinger with dealer plate MV3906 and VIN of KNAE55LC2J6018926 was stolen.
Items taken from the homes include electronics, wallets, purses, money, golf clubs and lifejackets.
Access was gained by using keys or garage door openers left in unlocked vehicles in the driveway. This garage access revealed an unlocked door that allowed the suspects to enter the inside of the home.
Several of the homeowners were asleep at the time and did not know the subjects were in their homes.
The Fort Atkinson Police Department reported that a Dodge Durango had been stolen from its jurisdiction before the alleged thieves came to Jefferson. The Durango was seen on video driving in the Jefferson neighborhood.
Police said it is unknown whether the suspects and incidents are related, but it appeared the same method of operation was used.
“These suspects only entered unlocked vehicles or dwellings and then fled the area in the stolen vehicles,” said Jefferson Detective Eric Weiss. “There were no reported injuries and there is no danger to the community at this time.”
Meanwhile, Fort Atkinson Police Chief Adrian Bump reported Friday that the Durango was not the only property reported stolen in Fort Atkinson Friday.
"Last night, criminals entered the City of Fort Atkinson and burglarized two homes and stole vehicles as a part of this crime spree," Chief Bump said. "A large number of these burglaries occurred because unlocked vehicles in the driveway of the homes contained a garage door opener.
"Our agency has increased patrols and officers on the streets in response to these crimes," the chief continued. "We are working hard to identify and arrest those responsible, but we really need the help of all our community members moving forward. We, as a team, all play a part in securing our community and preventing crime."
Bump asked that all homeowners and property owners to do the following moving forward:
• Lock your car doors.
• If valuables are kept in your vehicle. store them out of sight or remove them from your vehicle altogether.
• Consider removing your garage door opener from your vehicle while it is parked overnight in your driveway or put it in an out-of- sight location in your car.
• Lock your home at night, including all doors and windows, even the one inside your closed garage.
• If you see something, say something! If you see suspicious people, vehicles or activity, or someone or something just doesn’t look right, please call the police so they can take action. You know best what is out of the ordinary in your neighborhood.
Persons with information about any of these incidents or who wish to report suspicious activity should contact the Jefferson Police Department at (920) 674-7707 or Fort Atkinson Police Department at (920) 563-7777.
"We really need your help to maintain and improve the safety of our city," Bump emphasized. "Our officers can’t be everywhere and see/hear everything. We have always and will continue to need your help to keep our Fort safe. Please stand beside us as we work to keep our city and its community members safe and secure. Our partnership is the key to success!"
Bump also asked that citizens share the following post among their friends: https://www.facebook.com/FortPD1/.
"Lock your cars, secure your homes and be suspicious of things that don’t look right. Communitywide vigilance is essential," he concluded.
