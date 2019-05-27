JEFFERSON — The City of Jefferson, in cooperation with the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts, remembered the men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice during the Memorial Day observance Monday.
The event was moved from Rotary Waterfront Park to the Jefferson High School auditorium due to the forecast of rain.
Serving as guest speaker was Don Nass, a World War II veteran and a lifelong Jefferson resident.
Nass, 93, shared some of the hardships of war and the stresses that he faced while a B-29 gunner, but his speech actually centered on a humorous incident that helped to bring his fellow service members together and provide a rare note of levity during this dangerous time.
Nass graduated from Jefferson High School. His parents owned and operated the Home Lumber and Ice Company in Jefferson, where he helped out during his student years.
After high school, Nass enlisted in the Army Air Corps and was sent to Guam, where he served as a gunner aboard a B29 bomber plane.
He was involved in bombing runs to Japan in 1945. During those years, he swiftly advanced in rank, which he said was common during wartime.
In 1995, with the help of his daughter, Sue, Nass made a video called “Bomber Boys: B-29 Bomb Group.” The video was shown on Wisconsin Public Television (PBS) some years ago.
When Nass returned home, he helped run the family business, which he eventually took over. Recently, an article in “Our Wisconsin” magazine featured him reminiscing about the ice company.
After the ice and lumber company folded, Nass became involved in the financial field, which he continued in until his retirement, finding that he enjoyed the work.
In his speech Monday, the local World War II veteran talked about his time serving as part of the crew of a B-29 bomber flying missions between Guam and Japan.
The trips took 16 hours. A tour of duty consisted of 35 missions, Nass said. The crew flew about two missions a week.
Of the 11 members of the original crew, Nass is the only one remaining at this date.
His first mission was a firebombing raid over a Japanese city.
In the following four weeks, Nass said, “Anything bad that could have happened to us, did, until physically and mentally, we were almost unfit to fly.”
Nass said that their pilot suffered a nervous breakdown, was hospitalized and was ultimately sent home. The original co-pilot and right gunner were killed.
On one mission, the crew wound up 200 miles from where they were supposed to be. When they discovered that they were badly off course, the navigator and pilot got into a verbal dispute that the engineer eventually had to break up, noting that if the argument was not settled soon, they might not have enough gas left to get home.
On another mission, Nass’ crew found themselves at the tail end of a formation of some 370 bombers, carrying 10 tons of bombs each.
Being one of the final bombers to fly over a target is bad news, he said, because by that time, the forces on the ground know “where you are coming from, where you are headed and just how to target you.”
The scene below was hellish, Nass said, asking his audience to envision all of Lake Koshkonong being on fire.
“We had to fly over that,” he recalled.
Meanwhile, flak was flying at them from every direction, with a sound like gravel being thrown at a hard surface.
His crew had dropped their bombs as directed and the bombadier was in the process of closing the doors when Nass’ plane was hit in the left wing and No. 1 engine.
They limped home on the remaining two engines, making what normally would have been an eight-hour trip into 10 hours.
“Had we lost one more engine, I wouldn’t be here talking to you today,” Nass said.
The veteran remembered a member of the crew muttering, “If this continues, we are not going to finish our 35 missions.”
“Then our luck changed,” Nass said. “An incident happened which was so unusual and, frankly, so hilarious, that it brought us together and relieved our stress. I firmly believe to this day it saved our lives.”
Nass noted that the B-29 bomber represented state-of-the-art technology of the time. Soundproof and heated, it even had rudimentary computers to help guide the bombs.
However, the restroom facilities left something to be desired. There was a covered can for those in the back, and for those who couldn’t leave the cockpit, there was a tube which emptied out the bottom of the plane.
The crew was headed to Osaka on that fateful day, a trip slated to take a little more than 16 hours. With takeoff at 6 p.m., they were scheduled to be over the target at 2 a.m.
Two hours out from their target, the crew got in position for the final stint — but first, everyone took a bathroom break, as it was going to be a long haul. Those in back used the can, and Bruce, the co-pilot, used the tube.
Unfortunately for him, the valve had frozen open overnight, leading to air rushing out of that tube at tremendous speed and creating a tremendous suction effect.
As he attempted to use the less-than-ideal restroom facility up front, Bruce found that a sensitive body part had become wedged in the tube and the pressure was pulling this body part relentlessly in. He could not free himself from the tube.
In other areas of the plane, crew members heard this awful screaming that went on and on.
Soon, the pilot’s voice came over the intercom, stating, “Attention — we have an emergency situation. Please put on your gas masks so we can depressurize the cabin. Thank you.”
The rest of the crew did as they were told, and when all was readied, the screaming sound abated.
But the crew had no idea what all that fuss had been about until they finished their mission.
When they found out, “We laughed so hard, we could hardly stand,” Nass related. “Bruce, however, wasn’t laughing.”
The embarrassed co-pilot reportedly blustered, “This is as far as this story is ever going to go.”
One bold crew member immediately challenged that statement, saying, “Bruce, that’s a war injury. You can get a Purple Heart for that.”
The merriment didn’t end there. At the end of every bombing mission, every crew member earned a shot of whiskey, and as they were lining up for their shots, one of the crew members joshed, “A toast to suction!” while another laughed so hard he blew the liquid he was trying to consume right out of his mouth, right into the corporal’s face, and down his uniform.
“When it comes to the war itself, I have a little trouble talking about it,” Nass said.
But he said he will always remember the camaraderie and the gentle joshing generated by that incident.
He closed his speech by urging the crowd, as they prepared to fire up the grill and gather with friends and family, that they take some time to remember the thousands of people who died to create this country and to set up this democratic form of government, along with the hundreds of thousands since who have died defending America’s ideals and who are now “sleeping in God’s arms.”
Providing music for the observance were the Jefferson High School Band and the Jefferson High School Vocal Jazz Ensemble, with a variety of patriotic tunes.
American Legion Commander Robby Robinson served as master of ceremonies, and Jefferson Mayor Dale Oppermann also stepped up to the podium with welcome remarks.
Bracketing both ends of the ceremony, the combined colorguard — representing both the Reinhardt-Windl American Legion Post 164 and the Endl-Gruennert Congressional Medal of Honor Post 3589 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars placed and removed the flags.
Local Girl Scouts had the honor of leading the Pledge of Allegiance.
Legion Auxiliary Chaplain Marilyn Riedel led the prayer, followed by the Marine Service, led by the American Legion and VFW Auxiliaries.
The final elements of the program included the muster roll, accompanied by a drum roll from the band, and the traditional rifle volley, accompanied by a respectful rendition of “Taps” by band members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.