Good Morning,

It's Thursday, March 5, 2020 and this is what you need to know to start your day in Jefferson County.

1: Fort Atkinson's proposed Wheels Park is finally rolling after 12 years in the (half)-pipeline.

The Fort City Council approved Tuesday a $285,000 contract with American Ramp Company to design and construct the park.

The money for the park came entirely from grants and donations.

The park is expected to be open by late June, officials said.

For more on the Wheels Park, read here:

2: Fort Atkinson is adding fiber internet to the Klement Business Park and its own network.

The business park, of which the city is a majority owner, is still running on DSL internet.

Elsewhere in Fort, the School District of Fort Atkinson and the city are joining forces for a fiber network of their own.

For more about both efforts, read here:

3: A redevelopment of the river walk in downtown Jefferson has hit a snag.

The city's Common Council agreed the project will need to be rebid Tuesday.

New bids will be sought for installation of the walkway, a boardwalk that will connect the soon-to-be-realized Riverside Lofts near the Racine Street Bridge, with a planned park/residential/commercial zone on the east bank of the Rock River a few blocks north. The new, multi-use zone will abut Puerner Street and is the former location of the Jefferson County Highway Shop.

Despite the need for rebidding, city officials said the walkway could be installed yet this year.

According to Jefferson city engineer Bill Pinnow, his office had estimated that the project would cost about $200,000, but when bids were opened Feb. 20, city officials were disappointed that the two bids for the work came in between approximately $351,000 and $358,000.

For more on the delay, read here:

In Sports,

Boys basketball postseason play is heating up.

The Fort Atkinson Blackhawks advanced over Union Grove 55-50 on the back of senior Caleb Haffelder's four 3-pointers.

In Wilmot, Jefferson edged past Wilmot High School 75-73 behind James Monogue's 39 points and Jared Vogel's 22.

Play will continue with Fort Atkinson heading to Burlington to take on the second-seeded Demons and Jefferson facing off against top-seeded Elkhorn.

Elsewhere in the county, Cambridge was able to beat Waterloo 69-49 in the Division 4 regional quarterfinal Tuesday.

The Blue Jays were lead by junior guard Jack Nikolay with 34 points.

Cambridge will take on top-seed Palmyra-Eagle on Friday.

State, Nation & World

1:

State Wisconsin lawmakers quiz health leaders about coronavirus

2:

3:

Sports Italian sport to take place without fans until April 3

Photo of the Day: Safety Patrollers