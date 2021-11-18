JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Rotary Club honored three Jefferson High School seniors Wednesday as the Student Rotarians for the month of November.
The honorees were selected for their scholarship, leadership and service to the community.
The November honorees were David Neitzel, Kate Utrie and Eddy Rodriguez, all of Jefferson.
Neitzel is the youngest child in his family, with one sister, Rachael, who currently attends the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
He enjoys watching and playing sports and challenging himself academically.
His extracurricular involvement at Jefferson High School has included band, jazz band, Student Council (class president as a freshman and senior), football, baseball, Best Buddies and the Model United Nations club.
In the community, he has volunteered through Christmas Neighbors and on youth group mission trips as well as serving in soup kitchens and participating in Student Council blood drives.
After graduation from Jefferson High School, Neitzel plans to attend a 4-year university to study engineering.
Utrie has one older and one younger sister. In her free time, she enjoys baking, reading, bullet journaling, crafting, and both performing and watching musical theater.
Her extracurricular involvement at Jefferson High School has been extensive.
She has performed with various school choirs, is a member of the Tri-M Music Honor Society, and is very involved with the one-act plays and musicals put on by the school.
In addition, she has taken part in the AFS foreign student club, National Honor Society, Forensics, Solo and Ensemble, Student Council, BASIC (Brothers and Sisters in Christ), and more.
In the community she has taken part in her church youth group, worked at Wedl’s Ice Cream Parlor and at the Fireside Theatre, and helped in the church nursery.
She volunteers with the Faith Community Church-Fort Atkinson AWANA program weekly, and has also served as an assistant for the Jefferson Summer School program. She has also volunteered at her church’s Vacation Bible School program.
After graduation, she plans to attend a four-year college to major in Early Childhood Education and minor in psychology.
Rodriguez is an only child. He enjoys working out, playing games and hanging out with friends.
His extracurricular activities at Jefferson High School include track and field and Latino Club.
In terms of community involvement, he has volunteered at the local library and has helped with the BASIC Club’s free local Thanksgiving meal.
After graduating from high school, he plans to attend a two-year college to study mechanics.
